Ramdas Athwale claims dispute in Mahagathbandhan over seat sharing in Bihar, says it will benefit NDA

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday claimed there was a dispute in the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in Bihar over seat-sharing, and added that if its constituents decide to contest next month's assembly polls independently, it will help the NDA win more seats. Athawale was addressing a press conference here. Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases - on November 6 and November 11, while the votes will be counted on November 14. (Ravi Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Elections to the 243-member Bihar assembly will be held in two phases - on November 6 and November 11, while the votes will be counted on November 14. Responding to a query that the Mahagathbandhan was yet to reach a seat-sharing agreement, Athawale claimed there was a dispute in the alliance over seats. "It will be good if they reach an agreement.

But if they do not come to a consensus and contest independently, it will benefit us (NDA) as we will win more seats. We believe that Nitish Kumar will again become the chief minister with the NDA forming the next government," the Minister of State for Social Justice said. The Mahagathbandhan alliance comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties. He also said his party Republican Party of India-Athawale (RPI-A) has some presence in Bihar but it is a small party there.

"Our party did not even try to get seats to contest. However, we will support the NDA and I will also campaign for it there," he said. Responding to a query on NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule's remark that there was nothing wrong if Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) aligns with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Athawale said he believes that there will be no consensus in the opposition alliance on the issue of MNS.

"NCP (SP) may support it, but Congress will fight separately. Congress has not made its stand clear and it will go as per the high command's direction. The Congress high command will not give a green signal to the MNS.

Hence, a split is certain in the MVA," he said. He called US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "dashing leaders" and said India's trade relations with America were stronger than those with Russia. The minister said the RPI-A will hold a national convention in Nagpur on March 8 next year.