Ramdev again questions Covid-19 vaccines, says he’s protected by yoga & Ayurveda

Yoga guru Swami Ramdev has again questioned the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines while claiming that the fatalities caused by Covid-19 showed that allopathy was not 100% effective. He also alleged the presence of a campaign against ancient Indian science of Ayurveda. The Yoga guru who has been in a running feud with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) also claimed that he didn’t opt for vaccination since he has been enjoying the dual protection of yoga and Ayurveda for several years now.

“For decades, I have been practicing yoga-Ayurveda doses so I didn’t feel the need to get vaccinated. Over 100 crore people of India as well as in foreign countries are in reach of these ancient therapies. In the coming time, Ayurveda will be globally accepted. A section of society is deliberately ignoring or deeming it inferior in comparison to allopathy,” said Swami Ramdev.

Ram Dev had earlier raised 25 questions on the efficacy of modern medicine and the IMA Uttarakhand chapter threatened him with a ₹1000 crore defamation case and Delhi Medical Association filed a police complaint against the yoga guru. It all started a couple of weeks ago with a video, where Ramdev was seen calling allopathy a ‘stupid science’ and alleging that thousands of doctors had died despite taking the vaccine to prevent Covid-19 infection. He later retracted those comments following the IMA and Union health minister’s objections.

However, Swami Ramdev has continued to question modern medicine. On Sunday he said Ayurvdic surgeons should also get permission to perform surgeries as it was a “skill” and “not a science”.

“Yoga, Ayurveda ingredients, Coronil and age-old Indian usage of herbs and dietary habits have been saving many lives. Allopathy treatment on the other side has been relying on antibiotics and steroids, harmful effects of which are now visible. Yoga and Ayurveda can cure all ailments and Patanjali Yogpeeth is ready to give proof in this regard. Ayurveda needs to be given due respect and recognition by modern science,” Swami Ramdev said.

He however, qualified his stance by claiming he respected allopathy for its contributions, particularly in case of emergency medical treatments but it was not reciprocated by the allopathic branch of medicine.

IMA Uttarakhand general secretary Dr Ajay Khanna said the association was willing to reply to Ramdev’s questions and claims but it should be done face to face in an open panel discussion in presence of media. He added that Ramdev’s statements were only promoting vaccine hesitancy.

“The way Ramdev is slamming vaccination is quite dangerous as it will add to vaccination hesitancy in the country. World over vaccination drives are being held and here we are debating and slamming it. Ramdev has to realise the consequences his statements will have on the battle against Covid and vaccination drive. We have to end vaccination hesitancy, not add to it,” he said.

Dr Sanjay Shah, vice president Uttarakhand chapter of Association of Physicians of India agreed that Ramdev's statements will only promote vaccine hesitancy. "Globallyy, billions of people have been vaccinated, modern science is based on rational scientific medicine and it's unfair to create undue comparisons between Ayurveda and modern science. Such statements will create vaccine hesitancy and can have dangerous consequences in the coming time " Shah said.