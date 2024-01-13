close_game
News / India News / Ramdev says his comment was on Owaisi, not OBC after video goes viral

Ramdev says his comment was on Owaisi, not OBC after video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Jan 13, 2024 05:04 PM IST

As a video went viral on X claiming Ramdev insulted OBCs, Ramdev said he never commented on Owaisi not OBC.

Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said he never commented on OBC after a video went viral that led to boycottpatanjali trend on X, formerly known as Twitter. Social media handles that shared the video of Ramdev claimed he insulted the OBCs as he asserted that he was a Brahmin. "I never gave any statement on OBC," Ramdev said responding to a question. "Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals. I don't take him seriously," Ramdev said asserting that he never made any statement on OBC.

Yoga guru Ramdev told PTI he never commented on OBC.(HT_PRINT)
Yoga guru Ramdev told PTI he never commented on OBC.(HT_PRINT)

In the undated video that went viral, Ramdev was saying he was a Brahmin, an Agnihotri Brahmin. "My original gotra is Brahma gotra. I am an Agnihotri Brahman. People say babaji is OBC...I am a Vedi Brahmin, Dwivedi Brahmin, Trivedi Brahmin, Chaturvedi Brahmin -- I have read four vedas," the Yoga guru was heard saying in the clip from a television channel. Hindustan Times did not verify the viral video.

"Why isn't Fraud Ramdev arrested yet for insulting the OBC community?" a Congress social media coordinator wrote sharing the viral video. "Ramdev said OBCwale apni aisi-taisi karwayein," he wrote.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too shared a post that slammed Ramdev for doing a ‘u-turn’ on his ‘OBC statement’ calling it a statement on Owaisi.

