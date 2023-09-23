‘Such attitudes given free rein by BJP, RSS’: Tharoor on Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remark at BSP's Danish Ali

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remarks at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali in the Parliament and said that such ideas should be publicly disowned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat. Tharoor also alleged that the display of "such attitude" has been given free rein by the BJP and RSS.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks with the media at the Parliament House during the special session, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The horrific behaviour of Ramesh Bidhuri towards Danish Ali has been widely condemned and I join all those who demand condign punishment, to ensure that such conduct does not recur. But what's equally troubling is the mindset it reveals -- the visceral hatred & contempt towards a section of our fellow Indians merely because of their faith. Such attitudes have been given free rein by the BJP, RSS,” the Congress MP said in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

Tharoor said it was appalling that such venom finds “open expression too often in too many places -- and now even in the Parliament” and demanded that Modi, and Bhagwat must publicly disown such ideas. “They must instead avow that they want to unite India, not divide it. Otherwise this toxin of hate will rip our society and nation apart,” he further said.

Opposition demands suspension

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bidhuri's remarks made a day before, triggered widespread outrage on social media and among the politicians after a video of the incident went viral on social media. His remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, were expunged from the proceedings. He was given a warning by Speaker Om Birla, however, several MPs called for his suspension, labelling his comments as “hate speech.”

Meanwhile, Danish Ali called the incident “heartbreaking” and said that if action is not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, then he could consider quitting the membership of the House. "This is nothing less than hate speech. This is hate speech on the floor of the House," Ali said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the incident, Bidhuri was issued a show cause notice by the BJP president JP Nadda, whereas BJP leaders including Union minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.