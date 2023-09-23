News / India News / ‘Such attitudes given free rein by BJP, RSS’: Tharoor on Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remark at BSP's Danish Ali

‘Such attitudes given free rein by BJP, RSS’: Tharoor on Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remark at BSP's Danish Ali

ByNisha Anand | Edited by Aryan Prakash
Sep 23, 2023 08:20 AM IST

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri is facing flak for his hateful comments against BSP MP Danish Ali on his religion during a Lok Sabha discussion on Thursday.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ramesh Bidhuri's abusive remarks at Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Danish Ali in the Parliament and said that such ideas should be publicly disowned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief (RSS) Mohan Bhagwat. Tharoor also alleged that the display of "such attitude" has been given free rein by the BJP and RSS.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks with the media at the Parliament House during the special session, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaks with the media at the Parliament House during the special session, in New Delhi, Thursday.(PTI)

“The horrific behaviour of Ramesh Bidhuri towards Danish Ali has been widely condemned and I join all those who demand condign punishment, to ensure that such conduct does not recur. But what's equally troubling is the mindset it reveals -- the visceral hatred & contempt towards a section of our fellow Indians merely because of their faith. Such attitudes have been given free rein by the BJP, RSS,” the Congress MP said in a post on X(formerly Twitter).

Tharoor said it was appalling that such venom finds “open expression too often in too many places -- and now even in the Parliament” and demanded that Modi, and Bhagwat must publicly disown such ideas. “They must instead avow that they want to unite India, not divide it. Otherwise this toxin of hate will rip our society and nation apart,” he further said.

Opposition demands suspension

Bidhuri's remarks made a day before, triggered widespread outrage on social media and among the politicians after a video of the incident went viral on social media. His remarks, made during the discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission in Lok Sabha, were expunged from the proceedings. He was given a warning by Speaker Om Birla, however, several MPs called for his suspension, labelling his comments as “hate speech.”

Meanwhile, Danish Ali called the incident “heartbreaking” and said that if action is not taken against Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks in the Lok Sabha, then he could consider quitting the membership of the House. "This is nothing less than hate speech. This is hate speech on the floor of the House," Ali said.

Following the incident, Bidhuri was issued a show cause notice by the BJP president JP Nadda, whereas BJP leaders including Union minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret over the incident.

Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Nisha Anand

    Trainee Content Producer at HT Digital. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out