Ramesh Chennithala likely to be made AICC general secretary

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Congress leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala is likely to be made the general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC). He was shifted from the post of the opposition leader last month after the party’s humiliating defeat in assembly elections. Speculation is rife after he was summoned to Delhi by the party high command on Friday.

After the poll debacle, the party had decided to make major surgery in the faction-ridden state unit. Senior leader V D Satheesan was made the opposition leader and Kannur strongman K Sudhakaran was elevated to the state party chief’s post.

In Kerala two prominent groups - one led by former CM Oommen Chandy and the other by Chennithala - called the shot for many years and the party came to a conclusion that growing factionalism was eating into the vitals of the organisation.

After he was replaced, Chennithala had expressed his displeasure in the open. After the debacle, he and PCC chief Mullapally Ramachandran had informed their decision to resign from their posts but the party asked them to continue.

“I am satisfied after meeting party leader Rahul Gandhi. I explained to him reasons that led to our defeat. True, I and Chandy expressed concern over some of the recent changes. But everything is clear now,” he said, adding it is for the party to decide where he should work. There are reports that after making him the AICC general secretary he will be given the responsibility of some states which are going to the poll like Punjab or Gujarat. To a question, he said he’s happy to work as an ordinary worker and not after posts.

Chennithala started his political career in student days and later he became the all-India president of the National Students Union. In 1985 he became a minister in Karunakaran government at the age of 28. But later he fell out with his mentor when he started grooming his son K Muraleedharan. Later he shifted his base to Delhi and became MP four times. He was also the AICC secretary during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure. In 2005 he again returned to the state politics and later became the PCC chief and in 2016 he was made the opposition leader of the assembly.

