Ramesh Jarkiholi claims Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar behind sex tape

Former Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Saturday blamed Congress president in the state, DK Shivakumar as the person behind the alleged sex scandal that forced him to resign earlier this month and said that he would file a complaint.

Jarkiholi made the statement soon after the family of the woman who allegedly featured in the tape, told reporters that releasing the sex tape was Shivakumar’s handiwork.

“There isn’t any politician who is worse than DK Shivakumar. He’s criminal-minded. I have 11 pieces of evidence that I will hand over to the SIT. He is unfit for politics. No one should indulge in such conspiracy politics. There’s no forgiving him for this. It’s best if he retires,” Jarkiholi said.

Shivakumar brushed aside Jarkiholi’s allegations but acknowledged that the woman might have tried to meet him during his interactions with the public.

“We are in public life and being a politician thousands of people come to meet me every day near my house, my office and wherever I go. Even the lady in the CD might have tried to meet me but I am not aware of it,” he said.

“I got nothing to do with Ramesh Jarkiholi allegations. I don’t know why they have taken my name in the conversation. The lady in the CD might have tried to meet me to convey her personal problem but she did not meet me. She might have met other people for her safety,” he said.

Jarkiholi’s accusations against Shivakumar came after the woman’s brother said the Congress leader was sending his sister safely out of the state.

“We have spoken to SIT officials and given our statement to them. We have an audio clipping of our sister and the same has been given to SIT officials. During the conversation, my sister had told us that she is at DK Shivakumar’s house and he is sending her away from the state safely. Making such videos, keeping a woman to take their political revenge is not the right thing,” the woman’s brother told reporters in Bengaluru on Saturday, after recording the statement before Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the sex tape.

The phone conversation took place on March 2.

Her father said using a Scheduled Tribe woman for political ends was unfair.”We want our daughter back home. She had come home last on February 5, but after March 2, she spoke to us over the phone,” he said.