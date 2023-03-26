Ramp up Covid testing to stay alert: Centre to states

The Union government on Saturday directed states to increase testing for Covid-19 as per the World Health Organization’s guidelines to effectively check any increase in its spread, people familiar with the matter said. WHO guidelines recommend 140 tests per million population.

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test at the District Hospital in Sector 30 in Noida on December 31. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a joint advisory, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan and director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Rajiv Bahl also asked states and Union territories (UTs) to keep a close watch on the causes of seasonal respiratory infections.

Also read: Covid infection can alter our gene structure: What a study shows

“In the past several weeks, in some states Covid-19 testing has declined and the current testing levels are insufficient as compared to the standards prescribed by WHO,” read the advisory issued to states. “Testing at the levels of districts and blocks also varies, with some states relying heavily on the less sensitive rapid antigen tests. Hence, it is critical to maintain optimum testing for Covid-19, equitably distributed across the states.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The advisory pointed out that India usually sees a seasonal rise in influenza cases from January to March and again from August to October. “Presently, the most common subtypes of influenza in circulation in the country seem to be influenza A (H1N1) and influenza A (H3N2),” it said. “States and UTs must keep a close watch on the evolving etiologies (causes of diseases) of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) cases.”

The Centre pointed out to what is said was a surge in Covid-19 cases in certain parts of the country, adding that states must be alert and focus on correct diagnosis.

Rates of hospitalisation and death has not seen an increase and the increase, according to experts, can largely be attributed to more people getting tested as the flu spreads among people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A gradual but sustained increase in trajectory of Covid-19 cases in the country is being witnessed since mid-February 2023. As on date, most of the active cases in the country are largely being reported by a few states like Kerala (26.4%), Maharashtra (21.7%), Gujarat (13.9%), Karnataka (8.6%) and Tamil Nadu (6.3%),” read the advisory. “While the rates of hospitalisation and death due to the disease remains low, largely because of the significant coverage achieved in terms of Covid-19 vaccination rates by all states/UTs, this gradual rise in cases needs reinvigorated public health actions to contain the surge.”

There could be a clinical dilemma for the attending doctors in terms of diagnosis, as Covid-19 and influenza share a number of similarities in terms of mode of transmission, high-risk population, clinical signs and symptoms. However, owing to the similarities, both these diseases are easily preventable by following simple public health measures like avoiding overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings, wearing a mask in crowded and closed settings, and avoiding spitting in public spaces, which they should strictly implement, the advisory added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: How Long COVID affects the careers of top athletes

The Centre also directed states to take stock of hospital preparedness, for which a two-day drill is being planned on April 10 and 11.

As part of the drill, supplies of essential drugs, beds including intensive care unit beds; medical equipment, medical oxygen, capacity building of human resource on existing guidelines as well as vaccination coverage, will be checked.

“There is no cause for concern as the disease is not severe and there is no rise in hospitalisations or deaths. These measures are only preventive so that no one is caught off-guard,” said a senior central government official, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON