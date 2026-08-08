Rampur SP's 'true Muslim' remark on cow slaughter sparks row: ‘My objective was only to maintain brotherhood’

Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia, the Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, landed in controversy on Thursday after saying that a "true Muslim" cannot engage in cow slaughter or hurt the religious sentiments of others. Though he later clarified that his words had been misconstrued, his remarks had already triggered a row.

Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia, the Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, announced a verification drive covering people allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases over the past 10 years (X/ Arshad)

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Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the police lines on a campaign against cow slaughter, Sisodia said such incidents were reported in the Ganj and Swar police station areas in the district in the month of Shravan.

"According to Islam, consuming the meat of any animal whose slaughter hurts the religious sentiments of another person is haram (forbidden). A true Muslim can never engage in such an act. Those who are involved in such activities are either not Muslims or are extremely despicable. Dealing with such people is my job," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

The SP said he would hold meetings with mutawallis and clerics in Rampur and urge them to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

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{{^usCountry}} The officer also announced a verification drive covering people allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases over the past 10 years, directing police stations to prepare dossiers of such people, carrying conditions of their bail and their guarantors. The backlash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The officer also announced a verification drive covering people allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases over the past 10 years, directing police stations to prepare dossiers of such people, carrying conditions of their bail and their guarantors. The backlash {{/usCountry}}

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Leaders from the Congress and other opposition outfits slammed the remarks, stating that such aggressive and abusive language from a senior police officer proves the police force under the ruling government has turned "violent and rowdy".

“The core problem is the BJP government policies towards the Muslim community embolden such officials who have a negative attitude towards the community. The police, as an institution under the BJP regime, have become violent and rowdy under the present government, which manifests in such language,” senior UP Congress leader Anil Yadav said.

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Purnia MP Pappu Yadav condemned the superintendent's aggressive language and public rants.

Some Hindu priests, including Hanumangarhi priest Devesha Acharya, came out in support of the police officer.

"I certainly support SP. I salute and thank him that mother cow has given him the courage to speak the truth. Mother cow is a mother who provides for everyone. She does not discriminate against anyone. Be it Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, anyone who goes near her, she gives milk to everyone and provides for everyone. Those who kill mother cows are also the children of Haramis... Such people should be made to stand at the crossroads and shot, so that they do not torture mother cow,” Acharya told the media.

The SP’s clarification

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After the remarks drew attention, SP Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia issued a clarification on Friday, saying that his remarks were in response to questions from media representatives about cow slaughter.

"Darul Uloom Deoband has from time to time said that slaughtering animals whose killing hurts the religious sentiments of people of another faith is not appropriate and has described it as haram," he said.

"I had made only a social and harmonious appeal in this context that during the Shravan month, if any such incidents take place which hurt the religious sentiments of another community, such acts should be avoided," the SP said.

"My objective was only to maintain mutual brotherhood, social harmony and religious amity. My statement was not intended to hurt the sentiments of any religion, community or individual," Sisodia said.

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The officer said that if his statement had been understood in any other sense or had hurt anyone's sentiments, it was never his intention.