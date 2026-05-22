Ranchi bizman held for alleged cheating, rape of Chhattisgarh BJP leader: Cops

A Ranchi-based businessman was arrested after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman leader from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district accused him of allegedly raping and cheating her after luring her to invest more than ₹1.5 crore in a mining business, police said on Friday.

Singh, who was arrested from Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, was brought to Bilaspur on Friday, the police officer added.

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An FIR was registered against Sanjay Singh at the Civil Lines police station on May 14 on charges of rape, extortion and cheating, among others, following a complaint lodged by the woman BJP leader, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said.

Singh, who was arrested from Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, was brought to Bilaspur on Friday, the police officer added.

Police said mobile chats, call records, financial transactions and other documents related to the case are being examined as part of the investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman met Singh, who introduced himself as a prominent Ranchi-based businessman, in Delhi around two years ago. He allegedly lured her into investing in a mining business by promising huge profits.

Singh later persuaded her to invest more than ₹1.5 crore by offering a partnership in the business and assurances of double returns.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the two became closely acquainted and, during this period, Singh, along with his family, frequently visited the woman’s residence in Bilaspur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the two became closely acquainted and, during this period, Singh, along with his family, frequently visited the woman’s residence in Bilaspur. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant alleged that around eight months ago, while she was travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur, the man deliberately sent his driver away on some pretext and raped her at a secluded place before abandoning her on the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant alleged that around eight months ago, while she was travelling from Raipur to Bilaspur, the man deliberately sent his driver away on some pretext and raped her at a secluded place before abandoning her on the road. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She later returned to Bilaspur in an autorickshaw, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She later returned to Bilaspur in an autorickshaw, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The woman further alleged in her complaint that the accused continued to force her to give him more money through mobile phone messages and chats and also threatened to kill her, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman further alleged in her complaint that the accused continued to force her to give him more money through mobile phone messages and chats and also threatened to kill her, police officers said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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