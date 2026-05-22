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Ranchi bizman held for alleged cheating, rape of Chhattisgarh BJP leader: Cops

An FIR was registered against Sanjay Singh at on May 14 on charges of rape, extortion and cheating, among others, following a complaint lodged by the woman BJP leader

Published on: May 22, 2026 08:35 pm IST
By Ritesh Mishra, Raipur
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A Ranchi-based businessman was arrested after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) woman leader from Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district accused him of allegedly raping and cheating her after luring her to invest more than 1.5 crore in a mining business, police said on Friday.

Singh, who was arrested from Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, was brought to Bilaspur on Friday, the police officer added.

An FIR was registered against Sanjay Singh at the Civil Lines police station on May 14 on charges of rape, extortion and cheating, among others, following a complaint lodged by the woman BJP leader, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajnesh Singh said.

Singh, who was arrested from Ranchi in neighbouring Jharkhand, was brought to Bilaspur on Friday, the police officer added.

Police said mobile chats, call records, financial transactions and other documents related to the case are being examined as part of the investigation.

According to the complaint, the woman met Singh, who introduced himself as a prominent Ranchi-based businessman, in Delhi around two years ago. He allegedly lured her into investing in a mining business by promising huge profits.

Singh later persuaded her to invest more than 1.5 crore by offering a partnership in the business and assurances of double returns.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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