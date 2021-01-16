Randeep Guleria, VK Paul administered Covid-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Singh Guleria and NITI Aayog member VK Paul on Saturday were administered the COVID-19 vaccine shot at AIIMS Delhi on the inaugural day of nationwide roll-out of vaccination.

Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker was the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan was also present there on the occasion.

"I am very happy and satisfied today. We have been fighting against Covid-19 under PM's leadership for the last one year. This vaccine will work as a 'sanjeevani' in the fight against Covid-19, which has entered the final stage," he said.

Billed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first inoculate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all states and Union Territories were virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on the inaugural day, the union health ministry has said.

In the first phase government and private sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) workers, will receive the vaccine.

India reported 15,158 new Covid-19 cases, 16,977 discharges and 175 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Saturday.

The cumulative caseload in the country reached 1,05,42,841 including 2,11,033 active infections and 1,01,79715 recoveries. The death toll has climbed to 1,52,093.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON