Ranya Rao hit by massive 102 crore penalty: 10 big revelations in gold-smuggling case

Kannada actress Ranya Rao’s arrest in a gold smuggling case has snowballed into one of the biggest news stories of the year. Caught at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport in March with 14.2 kilograms of gold from Dubai, Rao now faces a ₹102 crore penalty imposed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The case has shaken the film industry and uncovered suspected links to hawala networks and bigger smuggling syndicates. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from Bengaluru Airport while she was trying to smuggle in 14.2 kg gold from Dubai.(Facebook/Ranya Rao)

Here are 10 key findings investigators have revealed so far

Massive seizure at Bengaluru airport

Ranya Rao was arrested on March 3 at Kempegowda International Airport when she attempted to smuggle 14.2 kilograms of gold from Dubai. The seizure was one of the largest in recent months.

Frequent Dubai trips

Investigators found that Rao had travelled to Dubai 30 times in the past year, sometimes making four trips within just 15 days. Authorities believe she smuggled gold on most of these visits.

Paid per kilogram of gold

According to reports, Rao allegedly earned ₹1 lakh for every kilogram of gold she smuggled. On average, she is believed to have made ₹12–13 lakh per trip, potentially netting crores over the year.

Smuggling method: modified jackets and belts

Ranya Rao repeatedly used custom-made jackets and waist belts to conceal gold bars. At the time of her arrest, she was wearing one such jacket lined with bullion.

Prior intelligence and surveillance

Her unusually frequent foreign travel had already put her on the DRI’s radar. Acting on a specific tip-off, officials intercepted her immediately after she landed from Dubai.

Attempt to invoke family ties

When stopped, Rao reportedly told officials she was the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, Karnataka’s DGP (State Police Housing Corporation). However, prior intelligence ensured a thorough frisking, leading to the seizure.

Web of accomplices

Alongside Rao, businessman Tarun Kondaraju and jewellers Sahil Sakharia Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain were arrested. The jewellers are accused of handling the bullion’s sale and routing proceeds through hawala channels.

Possible use of influence at airports

Officials suspect Rao may have used her family’s influence to bypass airport checks during earlier smuggling runs. Investigators are also probing claims that she sometimes received police escorts to skip security scrutiny.

Financial penalty

The DRI has slapped a ₹102 crore penalty, combining the market value of seized gold and the customs duties allegedly evaded. Officials clarified this does not replace prosecution, which will continue under the Customs Act and COFEPOSA.

Family reaction and fallout

Her stepfather, DGP Ramachandra Rao, distanced himself, saying: “I was also shocked and devastated… The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career.” Rao remains lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison along with her co-accused.