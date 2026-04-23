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Ranya Rao may be released soon as preventive detention nears end

Kannada actor Ranya Rao, accused in a major gold smuggling case, is set to be released after a year of preventive detention under Cofeposa.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 06:44 am IST
By Arun Dev, Bengaluru
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A Kannada film actor accused in a large-scale gold smuggling case is expected to be released from custody this week after completing a one-year preventive detention under the Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities (Cofeposa) Act, according to officials familiar with the investigation.

Ranya Rao

Ranya Rao, also known as Harshavardhini Ranya, was arrested in March 2025 and placed under preventive detention on April 22 that year. The detention period has now concluded, and enforcement agencies cannot extend custody under the same provisions, officials said.

An officer said she may be released later in the day or by Thursday, after her legal team completed pending surety requirements tied to the regular bail granted earlier. “Despite securing bail months ago, she remained in custody due to the Cofeposa order,” the officer said.

Rao, the stepdaughter of Karnataka IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, has been accused of involvement in a gold smuggling operation valued at more than 102 crore. Investigators allege that over 100 kilograms of gold was smuggled from Dubai to Bengaluru between 2024 and 2025.

The preventive detention orders were challenged but later upheld by higher courts, including the Supreme Court, which declined to intervene, citing the seriousness of the allegations and the scale of the suspected smuggling activities.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arun Dev

Arun Dev is an Assistant Editor with the Karnataka bureau of Hindustan Times. A journalist for over 10 years, he has written extensively on crime and politics.

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