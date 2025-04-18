Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rape accused thrashed, tied to bullock cart and paraded naked in UP's Bahraich

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 01:25 PM IST

Rape accused thrashed, tied to bullock cart and paraded naked in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich, A man booked for rape was allegedly tied to a bullock cart, assaulted and paraded naked by locals in the Visheshwarganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district. Police registered a case on Friday after a video of the incident became widely circulated on social media.

Rape accused thrashed, tied to bullock cart and paraded naked in UP's Bahraich
Rape accused thrashed, tied to bullock cart and paraded naked in UP's Bahraich

The video purports to show the 22-year-old man, with his lower body stripped, tied to a bullock cart. Multiple men and women can be heard in the background, with some also being heard inciting a dog to attack him and others encouraging a thrashing. A voice can be heard saying, "Let it go, what if he dies?"

After the video became widely circulated, the victim's family filed a complaint with the local police.

"Based on a written complaint by a woman, an FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for assault and causing harm," Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramesh Pandey said on Friday.

Pandey said the complainant alleged that her brother-in-law was tied with ropes and beaten near a village on April 3.

"The family arranged for his treatment and later, on April 17, they saw the video on social media… They have demanded strict action against those involved," he said.

Visheshwarganj SHO Gyan Singh told PTI, "Though the incident involves individuals from two different communities, there is no evidence of communal tension. However, police forces have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure."

Additional Superintendent of Police Ramanand Prasad Kushwaha said the man had been booked in a rape case lodged by a woman belonging to a different community from the same village. The alleged incident occurred in early April but the complaint was filed several days later. He had been absconding since the FIR was registered.

Kushwaha added that the assault had not been reported to the police before the video went viral.

"A separate case has now been registered regarding the assault and investigations are underway in both the rape case and the mob violence matter," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Rape accused thrashed, tied to bullock cart and paraded naked in UP's Bahraich
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On