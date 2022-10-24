Rape survivor writes to President Murmu, seeks euthanasia

A 30-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district who was allegedly raped by her stepson and gang-raped by husband’s colleagues, has written to President Droupadi Murmu seeking permission for death by euthanasia as police was not taking any action on the complaint she had filed.

In her letter, the woman has alleged that she filed a police complaint in the matter on October 9 but no action has been taken against the accused so far.

“I have lost all my hope in justice. Despite court’s order, Police did not arrest any of the accused named in the FIR lodged with Puranpur kotwali police station (Pilibhit) on October 9. They are pressuring me to keep mum and also threatening me,” the letter stated.

According to the woman’s complaint, she married a 55-year-old farmer from Chandigarh earlier this year.

Soon after the wedding, her stepson forced her into an illicit relationship, she alleged, adding that he used to threaten her to continue the relationship secretly.

The woman further said that she became pregnant subsequently and wanted to conduct a DNA test to determine the father but was forced into an abortion at a private hospital in Puranpur town.

The woman alleged that on July 18, she was taken to a farmhouse in Chandigarh and gang-raped by four people, including two of her husband’s colleagues.

According to her letter to the president, the woman filed a complaint in connection with the matter at Puranpur police station on October 9 but no action was initiated. Subsequently she secured a court order directing the police to register an FIR.

Pilibhit superintendent of police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said the FIR was lodged at Puranpur Kotwali police station under sections 376 D (gangrape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult). Five people, including her husband and the stepson, have been named in the FIR.

Prabhu said the police were investigating the matter but since the case was complicated, it was taking time. He assured that a fair investigation would be conducted in the matter.

