Rape-accused’s home razed by Bhopal administration

The Bhopal district administration on Tuesday demolished the residence of school bus driver who was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a three-and-a-half year old nursery student of a private school in the city.

The accused was arrested based on a complaint by the girl’s parents against him and a female school attendant. The case was registered under section 376 (rape) of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).

Bhopal sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kshitij Sharma said, “The house of the accused was illegally constructed. It was demolished on Tuesday evening.”

According to residents of the area, the accused lives with his parents, wife and two children.

Minister of state for school education (Independent Charge), Inder Singh Parmar, has ordered a probe into the school administration’s role in the matter.

“A probe committee, including additional director Rajiv Singh Tomar, district education officer Nitin Saxena and assistant director Kanak Prasad will investigate the matter. The team will look into the role of the school administration, especially to check what action was taken on the earlier complaints by the parents. The team will also probe whether the school is following the transport rules or not.”

