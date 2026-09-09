Rapido rider sends ‘I love you’ message to Noida woman, dares her to file complaint

A Noida woman revealed that a Rapido delivery partner approached her with inappropriate messages and even dared her to file a complaint when she threatened him with consequences.

The woman also shared a screenshot of the exchange where the delivery partner starts texting her with a hello, asks her how she is and then drops an ‘I love you" message. (Photo for representation) (Unsplash)

The woman, named Geetika Srivastava, shared the incident on LinkedIn and said that she had booked a Rapido parcel service but ended up getting harassed by the delivery partner. “Being a woman in this country is tough, but apparently now you can't even book a single Rapido parcel delivery without being harassed by their delivery guys,” she wrote in her post.

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Rapdio rider dares woman to file complaint

Srivastava also shared a screenshot of the exchange where the delivery partner starts texting her with a hello, asks her how she is and then drops an ‘I love you" message. To this the woman responds and warns him that she will file a police complaint if he texts or calls her again. But the delivery partner didn’t seem to bother about this and dares her to file a complaint and tells her to reach out to the Rapido as well.

“Look how confident he is, telling me to complain. Does that mean he suffers no consequences? What sort of riders have been employed by the company?” Srivastava wrote on LinkedIn.

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Rapido responded to the woman's complaint, asking her to share booking details with them. “Hi Geetika, we are sorry to learn about the unpleasant experience you faced during your Parcel Delivery ride. We understand your concern regarding the reported Captain’s behavior, and we take such matters very seriously. Customer safety, dignity, and respect are our top priorities. Kindly share the Ride ID along with your registered mobile number via DM so we can assist you further. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and look forward to your response," the company said in its response.

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Screenshot of the chat shared by the woman on her LinkedIn page

Another incident of harassment by Rapido rider

A few weeks ago, another woman pointed at the safety risks of the Rapido after she reportedly booked a bike from a metro station at around 11 pm, but the rider arrived in a car and insisted that he boarded it.

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In a LinkedIn post, Moni Shandilya said she was at Sector 16 Noida Metro Station, Gate No. 4, at around 11:07 pm when she booked a Rapido bike to go home. She said that the ride details showed a Hero Splendor and the rider's name as Anmol Mishra. However, she claimed that a few minutes later, a Maruti Ritz arrived instead of the bike.

"I was obviously confused because I had booked a bike, not a cab," she wrote, adding that the person in the car was the same person she had been speaking to on the phone, but did not match the rider's profile picture on the app.

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Moni said that the man told her that his bike had broken down and that he had arrived in a car instead. She said that he then asked her to get into the vehicle. "I said no. He kept insisting. At that point, I got scared and started shouting at him. He then said, 'Okay, I'm going,' and said he would cancel the ride. But I was the one who eventually cancelled the ride," she wrote.

She added that the car then moved ahead of the metro gate and stopped there. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Moni added that the man followed her till Sector 15 but eventually stopped due to a traffic jam. She said that she felt unsafe at the moment and "went blank". "All I could think about was getting home safely," she wrote in the post.

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"I'm not saying this is only about women. If a man had been in the same situation, I don't think it would have been safe for him either," she said.

She concluded her post by urging Rapido to investigate what happened with the ride and the person who arrived in the car. "I'm safe now, but I really hope this is taken seriously so that this doesn't happen to someone else," she wrote.