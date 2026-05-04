Ratna Debnath, mother of RG Kar victim, leads on West Bengal's Panihati seat

Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar rape victim, is leading on the Panihati Assembly constituency in Bengal , as per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI). By 2.30pm, the leading margin widened by 15,150 votes as she is contesting on BJP ticket against the Trinamool Congress's Tithankar Ghosh.

Bengal election result

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Five rounds of voting have been completed and 8 more are awaited, after which the results will be declared. Track latest updates on Bengal election results

Debnath's daughter was a doctor on duty in Kolkata's state-run RG Medical College and Hospital when she was brutally raped and murdered in August 2024. The incident triggered massive protests and set off a political slugfest with the BJP accusing TMC of failing women safety and law and order in Bengal.

Also read: Who won West Bengal election: Full list of BJP, TMC leads and trails in high-stakes battle

Ratna Debnath's election campaign and entry into public life

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{{^usCountry}} A public figure shaped by a deeply tragic personal loss, Debnath transitioned from a life of privacy to the political frontline following the rape and murder of her daughter. Her entry into politics marks a significant shift in the state's electoral narrative, centering on institutional accountability and the safety of women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A public figure shaped by a deeply tragic personal loss, Debnath transitioned from a life of privacy to the political frontline following the rape and murder of her daughter. Her entry into politics marks a significant shift in the state's electoral narrative, centering on institutional accountability and the safety of women. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Debnath’s 2026 campaign became a focal point of national attention. Since her nomination by the BJP, she evolved from a grieving mother into a vocal advocate for systemic reform. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debnath’s 2026 campaign became a focal point of national attention. Since her nomination by the BJP, she evolved from a grieving mother into a vocal advocate for systemic reform. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the campaign trail in Panihati, she framed the election not as a conventional political contest, but as a "crusade for justice," urging voters to reject the culture of "evidence tampering" and administrative negligence that she alleges characterized her daughter's case. Chaos, violence and barbs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the campaign trail in Panihati, she framed the election not as a conventional political contest, but as a "crusade for justice," urging voters to reject the culture of "evidence tampering" and administrative negligence that she alleges characterized her daughter's case. Chaos, violence and barbs {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, high drama continued to be the highlight of the Bengal politics on Monday amid the ongoing counting as BJP sprung a surprise for the incumbent TMC on key seats.

Reports of violence have emerged from parts of the state. Near the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College, a scuffle broke out, during which chairs and vehicles were vandalised.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee also released a sos message accusing the BJP and Election Commission of not releasing trends where TMC is leading. BJP-led NDA has crossed the majority mark of 148 seats in the states. As of 1 pm, it stands at 183 seats, while TMC trails with 89 seats.

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Banerjee called on party workers to stay at the centres, alleging that counting has been stopped.

“As I said yesterday, they would show BJP in the lead after 2-3 rounds... counting has been stopped at around 100 places,” she said in her message on X.

"There are around 100 seats in which TNMC is ahead, but it is not being revealed," she added.

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