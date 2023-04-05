‘Ravana Rajya, not Hindutva’: Aaditya Thackeray after woman worker assaulted

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government after meeting the Thane police commissioner regarding the alleged assault of a woman party worker by rival Shiv Sena workers. Thackery said that the woman worker, Roshni Shinde, was pregnant and was taking In vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray during a march against the alleged attack on a party worker by workers of Shiv Sena in Thane,(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters in Thane, Aaditya Thackeray alleged that farmers' suicide and violence against women are on a rise in Maharashtra under the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition.

“In a state where law and order situation is so bad, in a state where farmers are committing suicide, in a state where atrocities on women are increasing, this is not the rule of Hindutva, it is the rule of Ravana and they have no right to go to Ayodhya,” Thackeray said.

He appealed to the "moral conscience" of the Thane police commissioner Jai Jeet Singh and asked him to take action in an objective manner and “not only listen to the chief minister.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A political slugfest started in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray dubbed Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis a "worthless" home minister and sought his resignation after a woman worker, Roshni Shinde, was allegedly attacked by activists of the rival Shiv Sena over her `derogatory' Facebook post on chief minister Eknath Shinde.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray during a march against the alleged attack on a party worker by workers of Shiv Sena in Thane,(PTI)

The assault was caught on camera and went viral on Tuesday night, but the police refused to register a complaint. After hearing about the incident, Uddhav Thackeray rushed to Thane with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son MLA Aaditya Thackeray to boost the morale of his party workers.

"Maharashtra has got a worthless home minister. A helpless and servile man is the home minister here. He was not ready to act when his own party men were attacked by the 'Mindhe' (a derogatory term Thackeray's party uses for Eknath Shinde) group," Thackeray told reporters. "Should one call him (Shinde) the chief minister or a goonda mantri? I am not saying that, but people will decide. They should have a minister in charge of the goonda department when they expand their cabinet," a fuming Thackeray said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking in Nagpur, Fadnavis said Thackeray had been a "weak" chief minister who couldn't ask two ministers in his cabinet who were jailed to resign, an apparent reference to Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik (both NCP MLAs). "I can respond to him (Thackeray) in the same language, but I will not use that kind of language. Uddhav Thackeray is frustrated. He was chief minister for two-and-a-half years but he never stepped out of his residence. He did all his work from home and never went among people, and people know it," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON