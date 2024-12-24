Ravi, Hebbalkar’s remarks row outside council’s scope: Horatti

Karnataka legislative council chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday said the controversy involving BJP MLC CT Ravi and state women and child welfare minister Laxmi Hebbalkar was a “closed chapter” as the incident lies beyond the council’s jurisdiction. Police personnel detained BJP activists during their protest against the state government over the arrest of CT Ravi over his alleged remarks on minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. (PTI)

The chairman reiterated that the incident, having occurred post-adjournment, falls outside the council’s scope. “It is a closed chapter. I discussed with the council secretary and other officials regarding the incident, went through all the rule books, and decided to adjourn the House sine die. It has happened outside our purview,” he said.

“After the House was adjourned indefinitely, BJP MLC CT Ravi was arrested from the premises of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. Currently, we have not received any complaints from either side. If a complaint on breach of privilege is given, we will initiate action,” he added.

Horatti stressed that police intervention in this case was unwarranted. “The police are not supposed to interfere with the incident which took place inside the council. There is no jurisdiction for the police to act in the matter which happened inside the House,” he said.

The controversy erupted during a council session when Ravi allegedly used derogatory language against Hebbalkar. Following protests, Ravi was arrested at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, although the high court later ruled his arrest illegal due to procedural lapses.

Minister Hebbalkar Monday released a purported video clip to the media where BJP legislator CT Ravi could be heard using an objectionable word against her at the legislative council. The video came a day after chief minister Siddaramaiah said that there was audio and video evidence to show that the BJP MLC had used a derogatory word against his cabinet colleague.

Horatti, however, maintained that no official recordings exist. “There are no videos available with us regarding that incident. Only we can have the authentic audios, videos, and records,” he said, adding that any circulating video claiming to depict the event is likely fake. “If someone is saying that it is recorded, then it is fake. It is not related to us,” he stated.

He added that video or audio evidence related to the incident doing rounds of media need to be authenticated through forensic examination. “If anyone outside the council has a video on this, that should be sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL). Based on the FSL report, we will take action,” he explained.

Responding to the Karnataka state women commission’s involvement, Horatti remarked that its authority is limited. “Women’s commission can write to us, but it has no powers to ask me for a high-level investigation. Who is big in terms of protocol – a council chairman or the women’s commission chairperson? Asking me for it is wrong. She is not supposed to ask me,” he said.

Horatti also acknowledged media reports and public confusion, attributing the misrepresentation to assumptions that the incident occurred within the council. “The only mistake made by both parties was that it was shown as the incident happened inside the council, which is wrong for it had taken place after the adjournment of the House,” he clarified.

Amid the ongoing war of words between the two leaders and the parties, Hebbalkar remained steadfast in her legal battle, asserting her commitment to justice while the matter continues to generate political and public discourse. Hebbalkar, undeterred, has announced plans to escalate the matter, saying she would write to the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I will continue my legal battle against him,” she said.