Islamic organisation Raza Academy members protest attacks on Kashmiri Pandits

Members of Islamic organisation Raza Academy on Saturday staged a demonstration outside Minara Masjid in Mumbai against the recent killings in Kashmir targeting Kashmiri Pandits and Hindu migrants. Raza Academy president Muhammad Saeed Noori called on the authorities to take action against those doing atrocities on the minorities in the Valley, saying the Muslim community stand by the Kashmiri Pandits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Take action against those who are doing these atrocities. We stand by Kashmiri pandits,” ANI quoted the Raza Academy president as saying.

In the photographs of the demonstration shared by the official Twitter handle of Raza Academy, protesters can be seen holding placards in Hindi, English and Urdu that read ‘Stop attacks on Kashmiri Pandits’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BJP-led central government is facing criticism from opposition parties over the recent spate of killings which has triggered another round of exits from the Valley. On Thursday, a bank manager, identified as Vijay Kumar Beniwal, was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel slammed the Centre saying the problem persists despite the strategy adopted by the government, and the method to solve it "has been unsuccessful".

"Earlier Kashmiri Pandits were killed and now Hindus(migrants) are getting killed. Whatever strategy you (Centre) have adopted, the problem still exists even after that. The method used to solve the problem has been unsuccessful," he told ANI.

Union home minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting on Friday with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and other top officials on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. National security advisor Ajit Doval and Jammu and Kashmir director general of police Dilbagh Singh were also present in the meeting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON