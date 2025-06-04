Child faints outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium amid stampede-like chaos | Video

A stampede-like situation broke out in Bengaluru as fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru swarmed M.Chinnaswamy Stadium to celebrate the team's first IPL title. Due to overcrowding, a child was seen fainting outside the stadium. Fans gather to greet the players of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after their victory in Indian Premier League (IPL) final outside M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru (AFP)

Furthermore, at least ten deaths have been confirmed due to the crowd rush. The overcrowding situation also resulted in the Karnataka government cancelling the victory procession outside the stadium.

“We are very proud of RCB and Karnataka. 18 years, a long struggle. Kohli's loyalty has paid royalty... I think this is not a controllable crowd. I apologise to all the people of Bengaluru and Karnataka, we wanted to take a procession, but the crowd is uncontrollable,” Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar told PTI.

RCB celebrations take wrong turn

Child faints due to overcrowding: A child was seen fainting due to the overcrowding situation as fans gather to celebrate RCB;s victory in the IPL 2025 final.

10 deaths due to stampede: At least 10 people were killed due to the stampede situation outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The deaths occurred due to the massive crowd gathered outside to witness RCB's felicitation ceremony.

Police resort to lathi charge: To control the large crowd outside the stadium, Bengaluru police reportedly resorted to mild lathi charge. Police officials added that no injuries were reported and the situation was brought under control.

Fans climb trees, buses; damage cars: Following RCB's first win in 18 years, fans of the IPL team gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium to celebrate the win and catch a glimpse of the cricket stars. Frenzied fans were spotted climbing trees, buses in other to catch a view of the ceremony inside the stadium. Visuals of damaged cars also emerged after fans used them to climb over the walls,