RCP Singh quits JDU after Nitish Kumar's party seeks reply on graft allegations

Senior JD(U) leader RCP Singh on Saturday resigned from the party amid a rift with party chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Singh's resignation came hours after he spoke about his intentions of floating his own party at a press conference in Bihar's Mustafapur. The resignation also follows a show-cause notice slapped on Singh for allegedly amassing huge amounts of property between 2013 and 2019, and not declaring those in his poll affidavits.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh, a former civil servant who worked as Nitish Kumar’s principal secretary, said: “All these allegations against me have been levelled under a conspiracy by some people who were afraid of my growing popularity."

The show-cause letter was issued by state JD(U) president Umesh Kushwaha on the basis of a complaint by two party workers on July 26 addressed to party national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh) and the state president.

“As per the available information, you and your family have amassed vast immovable property from 2013 to 2022. Many discrepancies have come to light. You have served as an officer and party worker with the party’s leader Nitish Kumar for a long time. The honourable leader made you a Rajya Sabha MP twice, party general secretary (organisation), national president and a minister at the Centre with full faith and trust. You are aware of the fact that the leader has zero tolerance for corruption. Despite being in public life for so many years, there is no allegation against him and he didn’t amass wealth,” the notice read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from reporter)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail