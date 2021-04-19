R-Day violence: Actor Sidhu in custody for damage to Red Fort

A Delhi court on Sunday sent Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu to one day in judicial custody in connection with the FIR against him by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the damage caused to Red Fort in the violence during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day.

Sidhu was produced before the duty magistrate in Tihar jail complex where the police sought four-day custody.

However, according to advocate Jasdeep Dhillon, who appeared for Sidhu, the court did not allow that and posted the matter for hearing before the magistrate concerned on Monday.

Sidhu was on Friday granted bail in another FIR registered for the violence at Red Fort. The court said that the police’s endeavour to make an example of Sidhu for the entire sequence of events since he is a popular public figure hazards a failure of justice due to “compromised objectivity”.

However, the Delhi Police arrested him again hours later, in connection with another case related to the violence during the rally.

The second case was also registered at Kotwali police station, but on a complaint filed by the ASI. The first case was registered on the complaint of the Kotwali police station house officer in which the actor was arrested on February 9.

Sidhu is the first person to be arrested in the second case, the police said.

Advocate Abhishek Gupta, Sidhu’s counsel, said his client has been sent to judicial custody and the matter will be heard on Monday. He said that they will oppose the police remand and press for his immediate release, adding that he will also move a bail application if the remand plea is allowed.

The Delhi Police arrested Sidhu on February 9 for his alleged involvement in the January 26 violence. The agency told the court that Sidhu was the “main instigator” and one of the rioters, a charge denied by him.

A tractor rally organised by farmers protesting against the three contentious farm bills on Republic Day turned violent with farmers breaking police barricades and clashing with the personnel at several places.

Hundreds of farmers also stormed Red Fort, damaged property and clashed with the policemen there.