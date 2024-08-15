Ready to counter global challenges against India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi indirectly told India’s adversaries that the rise of Bharat was not a threat to world peace and order so they should desist from targeting his country. He, however, made it emphatically clear that even though these adversaries (state and non- state players) will at best delay India's rise due to their machinations, India is ready to counter this challenge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort in Delhi.

On the 78th Independence Day, PM Modi hinted at the deteriorating global environment and raised concern over violence against Hindus and other minorities after Islamist’s coup in Bangladesh. He said that India was not only facing challenges from within but much more from outside, hinting at non-state players throwing money in return for creating instability and communal disharmony in India. “ We are a land of Buddha, not a land of war,” he said, while stating that the rise of Bharat will be best for the globe as India has never advocated war or violence or exported them to any part of the world even when Bharat was a developed country.

PM Modi on Indian economy

While PM Modi said that he was committed to making India the third biggest economy in the world after US and China, he also indicated concerns over global adversaries/nay-sayers in India as if he was expecting that rise of India will be contested and efforts will be made through third parties to exploit the communal and caste lines in the country. He took on the pessimists within the country, who according to him, did not have a good word to say on India’s rapid success in the past 10 years.

Clearly PM Modi is worried about global instability with Iran on the verge of attacking Israel directly and through its terror proxies in Lebanon, Yemen and Gaza. With the Ukraine war far from over, PM Modi and his national security planners are also seeing the rise in cross-border terrorism from Pakistan in Jammu sector as well as deliberate instigation by western powers to Khalistani forces in Canada, US and UK, which is having serious ramifications in Punjab and in the north. It is the Anglo-Saxon powers along with Pakistan who are pushing the patriotic Sikh community towards radicalization particularly in Canada and UK for vote-bank politics.

By mentioning surgical strikes and Balakot strikes, PM Modi has not only praised the Indian security forces but also hinted at retaliation against terrorism directed against India.