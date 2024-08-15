Missed PM Modi's Independence Day 2024 speech? What he said on Bangladesh Hindus, other issues | 10 takeaways

Independence Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, August 15, broke the record of his immediate predecessor Manmohan Singh by hoisting the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort for the 11th consecutive time on Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children at Independence day at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday. (Arvind Yadav/HT)

With this, Narendra Modi has become the prime minister to hoist the Tricolour for the third highest time. The record lies with first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who did the honours 17 times from 1947 to 1964.

Speaking on the 78th Independence Day of India, Modi touched upon a number of domestic and international issues, including the current Bangladesh political crisis.

It was Modi's longest Independence Day speech at 98 minutes. Modi's Independence Day speeches average at 82 minutes — longer than any other prime minister in India's history.

His longest I-day speech before Thursday was 96 minutes in 2016 while his shortest speech was in 2017 when he spoke for around 56 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speech: Key takeaways