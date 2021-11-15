Ready to sacrifice anyone involved in Bitcoin case: CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday asserted that his government is “ready to sacrifice anyone” involved in the multi-crore Bitcoin case and challenged the Congress to name the “influential people” it has alleged are behind it.

Speaking to reporters here, Bommai said: “The Congress says there are some influential people involved in it (Bitcoin case). If you know them, then name them. We will investigate it without any second thought. If there is anyone involved in the country or in the state, we will initiate action mercilessly.”

“We are the ones who brought out this case. We will not spare anyone and are ready to sacrifice anyone involved in it. There is no question of any second thought on our decision,” he added.

The chief minister’s remarks came a day after Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that ‘influential politicians’ are involved in the case after officials seized bitcoins worth ₹9 crore from a city-based hacker, Srikrishna alias Sriki, who was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in November last year. Sriki is accused of hacking into government portals, sourcing drugs through the dark net and paying for it through cryptocurrency.

Accusing the state government of covering up the issue, Surjewala sought an independent probe by a Supreme Court-monitored special investigation team into the matter.

Hitting back, the chief minister said that the “issue had become bigger” because the Opposition did not probe the matter properly when it was in power.

Bommai sought to know why the Congress government in Karnataka between 2013 and 2019 did not probe the matter when the scandal started in 2016. In a police statement, Sriki claimed that he had hacked Bitfinex exchange in 2016.

“If there was a Karnataka connection to it, then why did you not probe it when you were in the government? Surjewala should question the then chief minister Siddaramaiah and ministers why they did not heed to it,” Bommai charged.

The BJP government had held the hacker, investigated him and exposed him unlike the Congress, who released him when they were in power in 2018, he said.

“To hide the role of Congress, you are naming persons who are nowhere in the picture. We are the ones who caught one person, unearthed the case and are investigating it. We only referred it to the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and interpol,” he added.

(With agency inputs)