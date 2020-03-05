Will surrender, says Tahir Hussain wanted in IB staffer Ankit Sharma murder

india

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:34 IST

Suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain has said he is ready to surrender in connection with an FIR registered against him over violence in Northeast Delhi. Hussain also said that he has filed an application for surrender before a Delhi court.

“I am not at fault. I had called the police multiple time on February 24. I had left the area that day. The violence broke out on February 25,” Hussain told TV channel India Today. “My Allah knows I am not guilty.”

“There is no other option, but to surrender,” he said further. He also said that he is available for all kinds of tests, including a narco-analysis.

Hussain also said that he is staying near Delhi. He reiterated that he was rescued by the police on February 24 and left the area with his family.

Hussain was suspended by the AAP after the family of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) official accused him of murdering the 26-year-old. The official Ankit Sharma’s body was found in a drain in Chand Bagh, one of the worst-affected pockets of Northeast Delhi during violence.

Sharma’s family claims that Hussain incited the mob which had caught Sharma and killed him.

The police had, meanwhile, issued a clarification after users on social media claiming that a police team “rescued” Hussain and his family from their house in Chand Bagh during the riots.

The Delhi Police had eaelier said that Hussain is absconding along with his family members and has switched off his cellphone. The last known location of his cellphone was near the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, an investigator associated with the case said, asking not to be named.