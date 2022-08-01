Real estate dealer shot dead over property dispute in Hyderabad’s Madhapur

A property dealer was shot dead and another sustained a bullet injury in the upscale Madhapur area of Hyderabad in the early hours of Monday, according to the police.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ismail and the injured person as Mohammad Jahangir. The accused, identified as Mujahidin alias Mujju and Mohammad Jilani, are absconding, deputy commissioner of police Sandeep Rao told reporters.

“According to preliminary investigation, the firing took place following a dispute between the deceased and the accused over a piece of land. They were all involved in real estate business in Ranga Reddy and Zaheerabad areas,” the DCP said.

According to Rao, Ismail, Jahangir, Mujju and Jilani were all together since 9.30 pm on Sunday night going from place to place within Hyderabad in a car. At about 12.30 am, they reached Madhapur, where they had a heated argument over a piece of land for over two hours, he said.

“In a fit of rage, Jilani opened three rounds of fire at Ismail and Jahangir, when the latter got down from the car. While Ismail died on the spot, Jahangir sustained a bullet injury. The other two fled from the spot in the same car,” the DCP said.

Investigation revealed that Jilani used a country-made revolver to shoot the victims. Following a tip-off from the locals, the police, who were on patrolling duty, rushed to the spot and shifted Jahangir to Osmania Hospital.

“He is out of danger. We shall question him after he recovers to know further details. We have formed four special teams to apprehend the accused,” the police official said.

He said according to police records, Ismail, the victim, too, was involved in several cases in the past, including a murder case. “Similarly, the accused who fired at Ismail, are also facing a few criminal cases. We are probing how they could procure the revolver,” the DCP said.

Further details are awaited.

