Home / India News / Rebel Cong MLA resigns from Raj assembly
india news

Rebel Cong MLA resigns from Raj assembly

Jaipur/Barmer: Disgruntled Congress MLA from Gudamalani in Barmer, Hemaram Choudhary, who belongs to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp, on Tuesday sent his resignation to assembly speaker C P Joshi
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:19 AM IST
HT Image

Jaipur/Barmer: Disgruntled Congress MLA from Gudamalani in Barmer, Hemaram Choudhary, who belongs to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp, on Tuesday sent his resignation to assembly speaker C P Joshi.

While the reason behind his resignation could not be immediately ascertained, it is learnt that he was upset for being sidelined in the party.

“I have submitted my resignation to the Speaker, C P Joshi and chief minister Ashok Gehlot. I had resigned earlier, but it was not accepted. I have been an MLA for 2.5 years, and have done enough politics. I will speak on the reason behind the resignation once it is accepted,” he told reporters.

The six-time legislator was among the 19 MLAs who had rebelled against the leadership of chief minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

A senior Congress leader familiar with the development, on condition of anonymity, said Choudhary was having differences with local leaders and had raised the issue of transfer and posting of officials on request of other MLAs with the state leaders.

In 2019, Choudhary had tendered his resignation in the first assembly session which was called after the government formation. The Congress believed that he was miffed for not being included in the Gehlot cabinet but was pacified by senior leaders later.

When he was the revenue minister in 2013, Choudhary had tendered his resignation from the Cabinet, apparently after he was upset over the shifting of an oil refinery site from Lilala to Pachpadra in Barmer.

Political analyst Manish Godha said since Choudhary had tendered his resignation on earlier occasions too, it is better for him to clear the reason behind the move – is it the local problem or is it to begin another political crisis. “The possibilities of pressure politics cannot be ruled out as the disgruntled faction is asking for a cabinet shuffle and political appointments,” he said.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the resignation showed that there is no internal democracy in the Congress. “Such is the situation that they don’t know when the government’s ship may sink. This government has also failed to manage corona,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP