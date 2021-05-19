Rebel Cong MLA resigns from Raj assembly

Jaipur/Barmer: Disgruntled Congress MLA from Gudamalani in Barmer, Hemaram Choudhary, who belongs to former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot’s camp, on Tuesday sent his resignation to assembly speaker C P Joshi.

While the reason behind his resignation could not be immediately ascertained, it is learnt that he was upset for being sidelined in the party.

“I have submitted my resignation to the Speaker, C P Joshi and chief minister Ashok Gehlot. I had resigned earlier, but it was not accepted. I have been an MLA for 2.5 years, and have done enough politics. I will speak on the reason behind the resignation once it is accepted,” he told reporters.

The six-time legislator was among the 19 MLAs who had rebelled against the leadership of chief minister Ashok Gehlot last year.

A senior Congress leader familiar with the development, on condition of anonymity, said Choudhary was having differences with local leaders and had raised the issue of transfer and posting of officials on request of other MLAs with the state leaders.

In 2019, Choudhary had tendered his resignation in the first assembly session which was called after the government formation. The Congress believed that he was miffed for not being included in the Gehlot cabinet but was pacified by senior leaders later.

When he was the revenue minister in 2013, Choudhary had tendered his resignation from the Cabinet, apparently after he was upset over the shifting of an oil refinery site from Lilala to Pachpadra in Barmer.

Political analyst Manish Godha said since Choudhary had tendered his resignation on earlier occasions too, it is better for him to clear the reason behind the move – is it the local problem or is it to begin another political crisis. “The possibilities of pressure politics cannot be ruled out as the disgruntled faction is asking for a cabinet shuffle and political appointments,” he said.

Deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore said the resignation showed that there is no internal democracy in the Congress. “Such is the situation that they don’t know when the government’s ship may sink. This government has also failed to manage corona,” he said.