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Rebel faction to mirror TMC hierarchy after joining Nationalist Citizens Party of India

The merger of the defectors from the TMC with the NCPI, and their decision to support the NDA boosted the latter, and increased its strength in the Lok Sabha.

Updated on: Jun 16, 2026 07:13 am IST
By HT Correspondents
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The 20 lawmakers who quit the Trinamool Congress to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India –– and who have indicated their support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance –– will mirror, in terms of their hierarchy in the new party, that of their former one.

On Sunday, the rebels met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for a separate seating arrangement in the House, in New Delhi(Handout)

“The discussions are going on. There is no change. The earlier arrangement would continue,” said Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, the face of the rebel MPs. According to two people familiar with the matter, Dastidar will be chief whip of the NCPI, a post she held for sometime in the TMC before being replaced by Kalyan Banerjee.

Veteran MP Sudip Bandopadhyay, who was the TMC’s floor leader in the Lower House before fellow lawmaker Abhishek Banerjee succeeded him in August last year will be the new floor leader of the NCPI, and Shatabdi Roy will be nominated as the deputy leader, the two people added, asking not to be named.

Also Read | Letter would be out if they had 20: Mahua Moitra challenges claim by TMC rebels

On Sunday, the rebels met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, minutes after Mamata Banerjee loyalists, MPs Kirti Azad and Sagarika Ghose, met the Speaker and handed over a letter from TMC’s Lok Sabha floor leader Abhishek Banerjee. The letter said that “split is no longer available under the Tenth Schedule” and TMC is “a single, indivisible political party”.

Analysts said that the merger with the NCPI will ensure the defectors do not attract the provisions of the anti defection law as detailed in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

By keeping them out, the BJP too may have addressed the concerns of some of its local workers in West Bengal who were against the lawmakers joining the BJP.

In the state assembly, at least 59 legislators from the TMC have elected their own leader of the Opposition, going against the choice of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Whether they too exit the party, or stake claim to being the real TMC remains to be seen.

 
tmc trinamool congress× mamata banerjee west bengal
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