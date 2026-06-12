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Rebel lawmaker vacates bungalow that served as TMC’s de facto Delhi office

The move forced the TMC to shift its Delhi operations to the South Avenue residence of Rajya Sabha lawmaker Nadimul Haque

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 01:24 pm IST
By Harsh Yadav
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Rebel lawmaker Partha Bhowmick has vacated his government bungalow, which served as Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s de facto Delhi headquarters, amid a deepening crisis following a series of exits since the party lost power in West Bengal last month after 15 years.

Banners of TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee were shifted to a new location.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat on June 9 assigned Bhowmick a flat as his new official residence following his request. Bhowmick has eight days to convey acceptance or refusal of the new accommodation and complete formalities in accordance with parliamentary housing rules.

The bungalow has been locked, and TMC’s Delhi operations have been shifted to the South Avenue residence of Rajya Sabha lawmaker Nadimul Haque. Banners of TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee have been removed from the bungalow.

Earlier, the party’s Delhi activities were coordinated from the residence of the late TMC leader Mukul Roy. After Roy’s exit from the party, the operations shifted to Abhishek Banerjee’s residence, before moving to Bhowmick’s bungalow on Dr Rajendra Prasad Road.

The staff of Haque at his residence, where the TMC material has been shifted, said they had been instructed to bring all documents, office material, and equipment to the new location and to shift the furniture.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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