Rebels release video SOS of 2 oil firm workers kidnapped in Arunachal Pradesh
- The ULFA-I wants the oil drilling company to pay its ‘due share’ for extracting natural resources from Assam and rest of northeast region.
Two employees of an oil drilling company abducted in Arunachal Pradesh a month ago have appealed to chief ministers of Assam and Bihar to secure their release from insurgent outfits.
The appeals were made by the employees of Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, a Delhi-based company, in a video reportedly released by the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Wednesday.
Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator were abducted by a group of miscreants on December 21 from the company’s drilling location in Diyun in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.
Gogoi is a resident of Sivasagar district in Assam while Kumar hails from Khagaria district in Bihar. The company operates oil and gas drilling sites in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
In the video, Kumar and Gogoi stated that they had been abducted by ULFA-I and Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) and appealed to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to get them released.
“I have been abducted by NSCN-IM and ULFA-I due to their issues with my company and held hostage for a month. I appeal to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to talk with Assam CM and ensure my release,” Kumar says in the video.
“Even after a month of our abduction, our company hasn’t initiated any measures to secure our release. I request the company to talk to both ULFA-I and NSCN-IM for my release. I appeal to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to save the life of a fellow Assamese,” Gogoi said in Assamese.
On January 12, ULFA-I commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah had admitted to abducting the two employees and told local TV channels in Assam that Kumar, who hails from Bihar, would become a ‘victim’ if the company did not pay the outfit its ‘due share’ for extracting natural resources from Assam and rest of northeast region.
Baruah added that Gogoi who is an Assamese will not be harmed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Parliament building: Gandhi statue hurriedly shifted, move raises eyebrows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests two of its officials in Bribery case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC irked over criticism of farm committee picks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Electoral rolls, not NRC, to determine voters in Assam: EC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Goli Maaro’ chants at BJP leader Suvendu’s rally in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After cabinet expansion, dissent brews in Karnataka BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One in 3 new Covid cases recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covaxin recipients to be monitored for three months after 2nd dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SA, Brazil strains raise new fears on vaccines, immunity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sasikala hospitalised in Bengaluru week before her release from prison
- Sixty-three-year-old Sasikala who also suffers from hypertension, diabetes and hypothyroidism was admitted to hospital with cough and fever.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row
- The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa
- A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment
- Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi
- The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad court awards death penalty to man for toddler’s rape and murder
- The police filed the charge sheet in the case on December 16, 2020 and charges were framed on December 24, 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox