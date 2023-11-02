Record 78.5mn ITRs filed till October 31: Govt

A record number of 78.5 million income-tax returns (ITRs) were filed by taxpayers for all assessment years (AYs) up to October 31, the Union finance ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Income Tax Department registered a record number of filing of ITRs till October 31, the deadline for such taxpayers whose case books of account were not required to be audited, it said. Auditing is required in cases involving international or specified domestic transactions.

​An ITR is a prescribed form through which a person intimates particulars of income earned and taxes paid on such income in a financial year to the Income-Tax Department. The department is regulated by the Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT), an arm of the finance ministry.

More than 76.5 million ITRs were filed for AY 2023-24 till October 31, 11.7% higher than 68.5 million ITRs filed for AY 2022-23 till November 7, 2022, the due date for filing such ITRs in the preceding year, the statement said. An assessment year of AY reflects income earned in the preceding financial year.

The total number of ITRs filed in financial year (FY) 2023-24 for all assessment years (AYs) up to October 31 this year stood at 78.5 million, an all-time high when compared to a total of 77.8 million ITRs filed in FY 2022-23, it said.

Out of the 76.5 million ITRs filed for AY 2023-24, more than 75.1 million ITRs have already been verified by the Income-Tax Department, it said. “Further, out of the 7.51 crore (75.1 million) verified ITRs, 7.19 crore (71.9 million) have already been processed till 31st October 2023 i.e. almost 96% of the verified ITRs stand processed,” it added.

October 31 was also the due date for filing of some crucial statutory forms and over 14.4 million of various types of statutory forms were filed by the date, it said.

“During the peak filing days, the e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic, providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing of Forms and ITRs. This was widely appreciated by the taxpayers and professionals on various platforms, including Social Media,” the statement said.

The support from the helpdesk was provided to taxpayers through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions, it said. “The helpdesk team also supported resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/stakeholders and assisting them for different issues on near real-time basis,” it added.