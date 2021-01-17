IND USA
The ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.
Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week, says govt

In total, projects of 8,948 km of roads were awarded in 2019-20 while 10,237 km of roads were constructed.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:53 PM IST

The road ministry on Sunday said that a record 534 km of national highways was constructed in one week, beginning January 8, 2020.

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that it has "created a record by constructing 534 km of National Highways (NHs) in the last week commencing 8 January".

The ministry has constructed 8,169 km of NHs from April 2020 to January 15, 2021 in the current financial year 2020-21, i.e. with a speed of about 28.16 km per day.

During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day.

The ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.

The road ministry also awarded NH projects of 7,597 km during this period (April 2020 to January 15, 2021). In 2019-20, projects of 3,474 km were awarded during the same period. Thus, the pace of award has also more than doubled this fiscal.

In total, projects of 8,948 km of roads were awarded in 2019-20 while 10,237 km of roads were constructed.

The achievement assumes significance given the fact that the first two months of the current fiscal were lost due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry has taken several initiatives to increase the pace of construction. The pace of construction is expected to increase further in the remaining months of the current financial year, which are conducive for construction activities.

In the earlier detention on January 11, a police team in east Delhi detained six Rohingyas — two boys aged 10 and 14, a 15-year-old girl, a 60-year-old man, a woman, 50 and a 31-year-old man.
Members of the Bahujan Samajwati Manch take part in 'Maati Sankalp March' in solidarity with farmers , at Ghazipur on Sunday.
The farm unions representing tens of thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have launched a mass agitation on the borders of the national capital.
"Our prime ministers speak regularly and Prime Minister Johnson has said he will visit India ahead of the G7", said a statement by the British high commission.
Across the country, a large majority of the vaccinations done on Saturday were using the Covishield vaccine since that has one of the highest volumes of ready stock.
Congress flags waves at rallies
The baby in the arms of a RPF woman constable.
The latest salvo against Arnab Goswami came from Congress party MP Manish Tewari, who said a joint parliamentary committee should take up the issue as the government and BJP remained silent.
"The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws." said Narendra Tomar
The accused were arrested under section 376 (d) (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under relevant section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.
A senior official of Uttar Pradesh police said that the terror alert was not from any central intelligence agency but was local intelligence input in Gorakhpur zone.
Health care workers administering the COVID-19 vaccine, in the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, during the 1st phase of the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, at Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi on Saturday.
