‘Record sales on Dhanteras, Diwali’: PM Narendra Modi on impact of next-gen GST reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms have given a major boost to India’s economy and opened up new avenues for employment, particularly in the MSME and retail sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks via a recorded message at the 17th Rozgar Mela in New Delhi on Friday. (PMO)

Addressing the 17th Rozgar Mela virtually, Modi said the government’s focus on empowering the youth was at the heart of all policy decisions, from economic reforms to foreign policy initiatives.

‘GST reforms giving economy new momentum’ Hailing the latest round of GST reforms as a landmark step, the prime minister said their impact “goes far beyond just increasing people’s savings.”

“The next-generation GST reforms are also expanding opportunities for employment and growth,” he said, adding that the country has witnessed record sales during Dhanteras and Diwali.

“We recently saw record sales on Dhanteras and Diwali, setting new records and shattering old ones. This demonstrates how the GST reforms have given the country’s economy a new impetus,” Modi noted.

He said the positive effects of these reforms are being seen “in the MSME sector and retail trade,” where new jobs are being created in manufacturing, logistics, packaging, and distribution.

Over 11 lakh jobs through Rozgar Melas At the Rozgar Mela, more than 51,000 appointment letters for government jobs were handed over to candidates. Modi said so far, over 11 lakh recruitment letters have been issued across the country through the initiative.

“Empowering the youth is a priority of the BJP-led NDA government,” he said. “India is the youngest nation in the world, and the strength of its youth is one of its greatest assets.”

‘Global projects will open new opportunities for youth’ Referring to India’s ties with the United Kingdom, Modi said, “Recently, the British Prime Minister visited India. During his visit, India and the UK agreed to increase investment in sectors like AI, fintech, and clean energy. The free trade agreement signed a few months ago will also create new opportunities.”

He added that similar investment deals would allow Indian youth to work on international projects and expand their skill sets. “These collaborations will strengthen exports and open up new avenues of growth and opportunity for India’s youth,” the prime minister said.

Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Ajay Tamta handed over appointment letters to the candidates in New Delhi as part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela event.

