Red alert in five Kerala districts as heavy rains batter northern region

The IMD on Saturday issued a 'red alert' for five northern districts of Kerala, where incessant rains lashed several towns and high-range areas, causing inundation and traffic snarls. The red alert, which predicts "extremely heavy rainfall", was issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts.(PTI)

Districts including Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad were placed under an 'orange alert', warning of "heavy rainfall", as per the latest update from the weather agency.

In light of the "extreme rainfall warning", the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued guidelines on precautions to be taken during emergencies.

In the northernmost district of Kasaragod, the district administration has advised strict safety measures in schools to prevent monsoon-related accidents, sources said.

Both Wayanad and Kozhikode experienced intense rainfall throughout Friday night, although there was a slight respite on Saturday morning.

District authorities in Kozhikode are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to evacuate people living in high-altitude areas and those near water bodies to safer locations if necessary.

According to figures from the State Agriculture Department, Kozhikode district alone has reported a significant crop loss of ₹44 crore due to the widespread rains received since May.

A 'red alert' indicates "heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an 'orange alert' signifies "very heavy rainfall" between 11 cm and 20 cm.