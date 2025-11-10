Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Red alert sounded in Punjab after blast near Red Fort in Delhi

PTI |
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 10:22 pm IST

Punjab police department said that a red alert has been sounded all districts in the state after blasts near Delhi's Red Fort metro station.

A red alert has been sounded in Punjab on Monday evening following a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several injured.

Checking of vehicles and suspicious people have been intensified, added the spokesperson.(PTI/Representational Image)
Checking of vehicles and suspicious people have been intensified, added the spokesperson.(PTI/Representational Image)

"In wake of the blast in New Delhi, a Red Alert has been sounded across all districts in the state of Punjab," said a Punjab police department spokesperson.

Commissioners of police and Senior Superintendents of Police have been asked to remain alert, said the spokesperson.

Police force has been deployed at sensitive and vulnerable spots.

Also read: Signal went red at 6:52 pm, car stopped, exploded: How Red Fort mayhem unfolded in Delhi

Checking of vehicles and suspicious people have been intensified, added the spokesperson.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening in Delhi, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Also read: 'Felt we are all going to die': Witnesses describe Delhi Red Fort blast horror

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Red alert sounded in Punjab after blast near Red Fort in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On