Red alert sounded in Punjab after blast near Red Fort in Delhi

A red alert has been sounded in Punjab on Monday evening following a blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several injured. Checking of vehicles and suspicious people have been intensified, added the spokesperson.(PTI/Representational Image)

"In wake of the blast in New Delhi, a Red Alert has been sounded across all districts in the state of Punjab," said a Punjab police department spokesperson.

Commissioners of police and Senior Superintendents of Police have been asked to remain alert, said the spokesperson.

Police force has been deployed at sensitive and vulnerable spots.

Checking of vehicles and suspicious people have been intensified, added the spokesperson.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening in Delhi, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi.