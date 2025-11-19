Red Fort blast probe: Central agencies widen scrutiny of foreign-educated doctors

Central enforcement agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and National Investigation Agency (NIA) along with Delhi Police have sought information on doctors who obtained their medical degrees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, the UAE and China. According to officials familiar with the development, the CBI and NIA, have written to hospitals, private clinics and nursing homes. (PTI photo)

The development comes in wake of the ongoing probe into the alleged ‘doctor terror module’ linked to the November 10 Delhi car blast near Red Fort.

Officials said the move is part of an intelligence-driven effort to identify potential associates or sympathisers of the module’s members.

According to officials familiar with the development, the CBI and NIA, have written to hospitals, private clinics and nursing homes across the national Capital, directing them to furnish the names, qualifications and employment records of doctors on their rolls who studied in the four countries.

A copy of the communication, accessed by HT, asks institutions to “treat the matter as most urgent” in light of the ongoing investigation into the blast.

The notice seeks data on these medical professionals, including contact details, tenure of employment and academic documentation.

A senior Delhi Police officer, asking not to be named, said the objective is to map the academic and personal networks of the module’s suspected operatives, particularly the alleged primary suspect, Dr Umar Nabi.

“Agencies will question all doctors who completed their degrees from these four countries. Their criminal antecedents and financial transactions will be examined to rule out any association with the module,” he said.

The NIA has so far arrested two people in connection with the blast. The first arrest, Amir Rashid Ali, an aide of Dr Nabi, was taken into custody on November 16. A day later, the agency arrested Jasir Bilal Wani, also known as Danish, from Srinagar. Both are currently under NIA remand for interrogation.

Officials stressed that the outreach to hospitals is “preventive and investigative” in nature and does not imply wrongdoing by foreign-educated doctors. However, they added that recent evidence has prompted agencies to revisit past travel histories, communication patterns and financial flows involving individuals who may have been in proximity to the module’s members.