Redmi A5 launched in India: Check price, specifications, where to buy

Xiaomi has launched a new affordable smartphone with advanced features in India. The new Redmi A5 comes with features such as an HD+ display and fingerprint scanner, targeting customers in the entry-level segment. For enhanced photography, the Redmi A5 includes a 32MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies.

Redmi A5 Features

The Redmi A5 features a 6.88-inch Dot Drop Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also carries low blue light and flicker-free certifications. The screen offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and holds Triple TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain. In terms of durability, it has an IP52 rating for protection against dust and water. Weighing 193g, the phone has a height of 171.7mm.

For enhanced photography, the Redmi A5 includes a 32MP AI dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera for selfies. Additionally, it offers film filters to give a surreal effect to images. The maximum resolution for video recording is 1080p. Security features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity and is compatible with both 4G and 5G dual bands. For wired accessories, it includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and offers a 150 per cent volume boost. The device runs on the Android 15 operating system and will receive two years of software updates along with four years of security patches. It supports storage expansion up to 2TB and is powered by a robust octa-core processor. The phone has passed durability tests, including 5 lakh power button presses and 300 roller tests.

Price and Colour Options

The new Redmi A5 is available in two variants: the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 6,499, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 7,499. The Redmi A5 comes in three colour options: Jaisalmer Gold, Just Black, and Pondicherry Blue. It will be available for purchase on the Mi website, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline retail stores.