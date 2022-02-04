Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Reenat Sandhu India's new ambassador to Netherlands

Sandhu, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch is currently serving as Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs.
Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Netherlands.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 10:18 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Senior diplomat Reenat Sandhu has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Netherlands, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday.

Sandhu, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1989 batch is currently serving as Secretary (West) in the MEA.

"She is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a brief statement.

Sandhu will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat in the Indian embassy in the Netherlands. Rawat has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to China. 

