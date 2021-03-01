Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry

The Union health ministry on Monday issued a clarification regarding registration for Coronavirus vaccination, saying that it can be done through CoWIN web portal and not the mobile application. The ministry was forced to do so amid confusion among eligible beneficiaries and also lack of effective messaging among the general population regarding the self-registration process.

There is a CoWin application on the playstore and several people complained of glitches during self-registration, not knowing that application was meant only for the vaccine administrators. For general public, website www.cowin.gov.in is open.

“Registration and booking for appointment for #COVID19 Vaccination is to be done through #CoWIN Portal: http://cowin.gov.in. There is NO #CoWIN App for beneficiary registration. The App on Play Store is for administrators only,” the health ministry clarified in a tweet.

There were also reports that people were not getting the OTPs necessary to verify your details before registration is confirmed.

India has begun next phase of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination today, opening vaccination for the those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with comorbidities.

For this phase, that is likely to cover close to 270 million beneficiaries, self-registration has been open from 9am, After registration, one will have to book an appointment for vaccination. There is also an option for booking appointments through walk-ins after registration.

The registration will take place on the upgraded CoWIN website, and will be open till 3pm for the same day appointment.

According to the health ministry’s CoWin guidelines issued on Sunday, one person will be able to register only three more eligible people using their mobile number.

Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the chosen Covid vaccine centre.