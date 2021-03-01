No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
The Union health ministry on Monday said that 20 states and union territories (UTs) have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. It also said that 106 deaths were reported across India in the said period and five states accounted for nearly 87 per cent of these fatalities. With this, India’s Covid-19 death toll reached 1,57,157.
“20 States/UTs report no death in the last 24 hours. These are Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Meghalaya, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Uttarakhand and Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli,” the health ministry tweeted on Monday afternoon.
Also read | Inspired, humbled: Bharat Biotech tweets after PM Modi takes Covaxin
Maharashtra, the state worst-affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported the maximum daily new fatalities - 62 - followed by Kerala with 15 deaths, the health ministry data showed. Maharashtra alone contributed nearly 58.5 per cent of the daily new deaths on Monday.
On Sunday, the ministry said that 19 states and UTs have not reported any Covid-19 related deaths.
India reported 15,510 new Covid-19 cases on Monday with more than 87 per cent cases coming from six states, according to the health ministry. Covid-19 vaccination drive entered its second phase on Monday with citizens above the age of 60 and above 45 years of age with comorbid conditions being included in the programme. Also, private hospitals have been roped in to expand vaccination coverage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik also received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bid to encourage more public participation.
Watch | Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Disastrous’, say green activists as J-K govt gives free pass to stone crushers
- Environmentalist have warned that the decision to allow stone crushers and hot and wet mixing plants to operate without license could have disastrous consequences for Jammu and Kashmir.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Narayanasamy tells Shah to prove corruption or face defama
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No issue in Co-WIN portal, walk-in systems to be streamlined: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic flight operations rise, highest since May 25 last year: Puri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Registration for Covid vaccine on CoWIN website, not mobile app: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court judges to get Covid-19 vaccine from tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No data breach in Chinese hacking attempt at power grid system, says govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt's silence indicates it is planning steps against farmers' stir: Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspended Congress MLAs sit on dharna outside Himachal Pradesh assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Concerned by loss of lives in Myanmar, India calls for restraint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB coal mining scam: SC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging HC order
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Elgar Parishad case: SC may hear Gautam Navlakha’s bail plea this Wednesday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EAM Jaishankar discusses pandemic recovery with New Zealand counterpart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PDP workers stage protest in Jammu against fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 related deaths in 20 states, UTs in last 24 hours: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox