India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million
India's tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed over 11.11 million with 15,510 new infections, after registering the highest spike in the last 30 days a day before, and 106 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning. The slight drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases comes on a day the country, which is the second worst-hit after the United States, started the second phase of its vaccination drive. The country Covid-19 tally stands at 11,096,731 and 157,157 people have succumbed to the viral disease.
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am. India's tally of recoveries has now gone up to 10,786,457 and the recovery rate is 97.06%, data also showed.
Also read | PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive
The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated so far in the first phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who got the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease across the county. The 70-year-old Prime Minister Modi was administered Covaxin, the home-grown vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited, at Delhi premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
Also read | From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma
In the second phase of its vaccination programme, people over 60 years of age and those over 45 who have illnesses will be covered as authorities hope to rein in a growing number of more infectious virus strains and a surge in Covid-19 cases in some states. The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win
- Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high
- The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at ₹91.17 per litre and ₹81.47 per litre respectively.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese hacker groups target at least dozen Indian organisations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New curbs, night curfew in Punjab from today as Covid-19 cases continue to surge
- The decision to bring in a slew of new rules to help the state curb the rising number of cases was taken by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh after a meeting with health experts and senior officers on February 23.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait travels to Uttarakhand
- Protest enters Day 96, stalemate continues between protesting farmers' unions and Centre.
India begins next phase to vaccinate its elderly and ill against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Many mobile games violent, addictive...PUBG just one example: Prakash Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive
- Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat
- The security review at the Srinagar airport comes more than a week after terror attacks in Srinagar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi urges use of Indian goods
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox