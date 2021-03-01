IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
india news

India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million

The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far in the first phase.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:41 AM IST

India's tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed over 11.11 million with 15,510 new infections, after registering the highest spike in the last 30 days a day before, and 106 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning. The slight drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases comes on a day the country, which is the second worst-hit after the United States, started the second phase of its vaccination drive. The country Covid-19 tally stands at 11,096,731 and 157,157 people have succumbed to the viral disease.

The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am. India's tally of recoveries has now gone up to 10,786,457 and the recovery rate is 97.06%, data also showed.

Also read | PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive

The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated so far in the first phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who got the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease across the county. The 70-year-old Prime Minister Modi was administered Covaxin, the home-grown vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited, at Delhi premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Also read | From 1st Covid-19 patient, a call to dispel stigma

In the second phase of its vaccination programme, people over 60 years of age and those over 45 who have illnesses will be covered as authorities hope to rein in a growing number of more infectious virus strains and a surge in Covid-19 cases in some states. The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus coronavirus vaccines
Close
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
Health ministry on Sunday released a detailed guideline on how to self-register for vaccine on Co-Win app.
india news

Covid-19 vaccination phase 2 begins. Here’s how to register for jab on Co-Win

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Co-Win's citizen self-registration module will ensure fool-proof identification of deserving candidates for receiving the vaccines, the government has said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
The price of petrol and diesel has been witnessing a rise this month as oil companies keep increasing prices.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Fuel prices hold steady for 2nd consecutive day after Saturday's record high

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:13 AM IST
  • The prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi on Monday stood at 91.17 per litre and 81.47 per litre respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Chinese hacker groups target at least dozen Indian organisations

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Among the organisations that were targeted were NTPC Limited, five key regional load dispatch centres that help in the management of the national power grid by balancing electricity supply and demand and two ports, says the study by Recorded Future, a US-based company
READ FULL STORY
Close
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning,
india news

India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:41 AM IST
The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 so far in the first phase.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab continued to witness a rise in the number of cases, and recorded 582 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.(HT Photo)
Punjab continued to witness a rise in the number of cases, and recorded 582 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.(HT Photo)
india news

New curbs, night curfew in Punjab from today as Covid-19 cases continue to surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:20 AM IST
  • The decision to bring in a slew of new rules to help the state curb the rising number of cases was taken by Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh after a meeting with health experts and senior officers on February 23.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
New Delhi: A sanitation worker receives the first dose of Covaxin vaccine, at Hindu Rao Hospital, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist) (PTI02_16_2021_000173A) (PTI)
india news

UP launches Covid vaccine drive for elderly: 22.5K to get jab today

By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:08 AM IST
Apart from the government hospitals, approximately 1,544 private hospitals in the state will also facilitate inoculation from March 4, with some of them beginning today itself. The approximate population of 50-plus people in the state is 35 million
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi(ANI)
Women farmers raise slogans during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi(ANI)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Tikait travels to Uttarakhand

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:53 AM IST
  • Protest enters Day 96, stalemate continues between protesting farmers' unions and Centre.
READ FULL STORY
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

India begins next phase to vaccinate its elderly and ill against Covid-19

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 AM IST
Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the chosen Covid vaccine centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.(Mint file photo for representation)
On September 2, India banned 118 mobile apps with Chinese links, including popular game Pubg Mobile, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security.(Mint file photo for representation)
india news

Many mobile games violent, addictive...PUBG just one example: Prakash Javadekar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:27 AM IST
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said his ministry has decided to form a gaming centre to teach courses related to VFX, gaming and animation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
india news

Light snow, rain likely over Western Himalayas till March 4

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smrit Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:15 AM IST
No significant change in temperatures is expected over northwest India during the next 24 hours and over east, west and central India during the next 48 hours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
Those who are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine can register at the Co-Win 2.0 portal through their mobile number.(Amal KS/HT Photo )
india news

India kicks off 2nd phase of Covid-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:13 AM IST
While the Covid-19 vaccine will be given for free at government hospitals, private hospitals have been allowed to charge no more than 250 per person per dose.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo)
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is administered a Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo)
india news

PM Narendra Modi gets Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin as India expands drive

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:51 AM IST
  • Starting Monday, the coronavirus vaccination drive has been opened to senior citizens and people with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45 to 59 years
READ FULL STORY
Close
The issue of seamless coordination between security agencies to provide fool-proof security at the airport was discussed at the security review meeting.(Shutterstock Image)
The issue of seamless coordination between security agencies to provide fool-proof security at the airport was discussed at the security review meeting.(Shutterstock Image)
india news

Police post to be set up inside Srinagar airport to thwart terror threat

By Ashiq Hussain | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:40 AM IST
  • The security review at the Srinagar airport comes more than a week after terror attacks in Srinagar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
Modi described Tamil as beautiful and said: “Many people have told me a lot about the quality of Tamil literature and the depth of the poems written in it.”
india news

PM Modi regrets not having learnt Tamil language

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Replying to a query in Mann Ki Baat, Modi said: “One of my shortcomings was that I could not make much effort to learn Tamil, the oldest language in the world.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Making a pitch for rainwater harvesting, Modi announced the “Catch The Rain” campaign as part of which he urged the citizens to conserve rainwater for 100 days during monsoons.(PTI)
Making a pitch for rainwater harvesting, Modi announced the “Catch The Rain” campaign as part of which he urged the citizens to conserve rainwater for 100 days during monsoons.(PTI)
india news

PM Modi urges use of Indian goods

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:33 AM IST
Continuing with his Atmanirbhar Bharat pitch, Modi spoke about applying science in day-to-day life, raised the mantra of ‘Lab to Land’ and mentioned several examples of how people are applying scientific principles to create better products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac