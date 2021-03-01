India's single-day Covid-19 cases drop to 15,510, tally over 11.11 million

India's tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) climbed over 11.11 million with 15,510 new infections, after registering the highest spike in the last 30 days a day before, and 106 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Monday morning. The slight drop in the number of daily Covid-19 cases comes on a day the country, which is the second worst-hit after the United States, started the second phase of its vaccination drive. The country Covid-19 tally stands at 11,096,731 and 157,157 people have succumbed to the viral disease.

The country's active caseload mounted to 168,627 and 11,288 patients of the coronavirus disease recovered between Sunday and Monday morning, according to the health ministry's dashboard at 8am. India's tally of recoveries has now gone up to 10,786,457 and the recovery rate is 97.06%, data also showed.

The health ministry dashboard also showed that 14,301,266 people have been vaccinated so far in the first phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who got the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease across the county. The 70-year-old Prime Minister Modi was administered Covaxin, the home-grown vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited, at Delhi premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

In the second phase of its vaccination programme, people over 60 years of age and those over 45 who have illnesses will be covered as authorities hope to rein in a growing number of more infectious virus strains and a surge in Covid-19 cases in some states. The first phase of the nationwide vaccination drive against Covid-19 had begun on January 16.