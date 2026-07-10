How BSNL's new ₹1.34 lakh satellite phone can make calls without mobile towers

Users can contact the nearest BSNL office for more details, BSNL said while sharing a mobile number in the post.

According to the social media post of BSNL, here are the features offered by the satellite phone:

"When conventional mobile networks can't reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel," the BSNL social media post said.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), state-run BSNL informed about the satellite phone and stated that it is priced at ₹1,34,166 apiece, including all taxes.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL ) on Thursday announced the launch of a satellite phone for ₹1.34 lakh. It mentioned that the device has been designed for challenging environments, offering voice calls in remote areas not covered by conventional mobile networks.

How BSNL's satellite phone can make calls without mobile network Satellite phones can function in remote locations where conventional networks are unavailable.

Unlike regular mobile phones, satellite phones do not rely on nearby cellular towers. Instead, the device connects directly to satellites.

Satellite phones use either Low Earth Orbit (LEO) or Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites, according to the International Satellite Services in US' Florida.

When a call is made through a satellite phone, the signal travels from the device to a satellite, which relays it to a ground station, which connects to the public switched telephone network or internet, it added.

Their ability to provide connectivity in challenging environments makes them useful in areas with limited coverage, during emergencies and natural disasters like floods or earthquakes.

Who can buy the phone? The use of satellite phones in India is heavily restricted due to national security concerns.

Under the Telecommunications Act 2023, the use of the device in the country requires a licence or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The security protocols were tightened after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, when terrorists used Thuraya satellite phones to communicate with handlers in Pakistan, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

Notably, foreign nationals carrying satellite phones into India must declare them at customs.

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An official statement, in February, said that BSNL had been providing voice call and SMS services through the Global Satellite Phone Service (GSPS) to the general public and private enterprises since January 1, 2018, news agency PTI reported.

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According to the official statement dated February 11, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued the instructions on June 12, 2017, in respect of the provision of satellite-based services, which inter alia mandated that BSNL is required to complete the customer acquisition process prescribed for mobile connections, as amended from time to time.