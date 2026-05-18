Dark mode vs light mode: Ophthalmologist explains when you should toggle which mode on phone for lower vision stress

Your phone has two display settings: dark mode and light mode. Based on visual comfort or aesthetics, people toggle between the two. The general consensus is that dark mode is less stressful on the eyes, but the answer is not simply black and white, it is far more nuanced. The right display setting is vital because it can improve readability on the phone, enhance clarity and help reduce eye discomfort.



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For a well-rounded understanding of the distinction between these two modes, HT Lifestyle in a conversation with Dr Mahavir Kandharwar, specialist in glaucoma and cataract management at NIO Super Speciality Hospital, attempted to assess which mode is better suited for different situations.

Firstly, the ophthalmologist clarified that the distinction is not solely about aesthetics or whether someone prefers a darker or lighter screen appearance. Instead, the choice between dark mode and light mode depends on several other factors.



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Light mode's biggest redeeming quality? Typically, light mode has received a fair bit of negative reputation, where even accidentally toggling it on makes people react strongly, often squinting at the sudden brightness. For dark mode extremists, the reaction may resemble a vampire hissing at a sudden shaft of daylight.

But let's not be so quick to judge and rule out light mode altogether, because the ideal setting depends on the surrounding environment, screen usage and individual visual comfort too.

So, what is light mode's biggest argument against all the hate? It pushes back against the backlash with a phenomenon called halation.



"When viewing white text on a dark background, the iris opens wider to let in more light, which can cause the white text to appear to bleed or blur into the black. Conversely black text on a white background will create an image by allowing for the maximum amount of light to reach your eyes, which causes your pupil to contract, resulting in less effort to create an image.”

In simpler words, readability is better in white mode. Dark mode may make the white font appear slightly blurry, glowing or bleeding into the black background. This effect is called halation. But with light mode, your eyes do something naturally: pupils shrink to read the text more clearly, especially when you are in brighter surroundings.