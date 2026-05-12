Is your daily screen time putting your vision at risk? The hidden danger of delaying eye check-ups in working adults

He further adds, “Vision care is not just about correcting eyesight; it is a high-return investment in productivity and quality of life. Early detection and timely intervention can significantly reduce avoidable vision loss and improve overall economic output.”

Speaking on the issue, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, ophthalmologist and Country Director, Orbis India, shared with HT Lifestyle, “When vision is compromised, productivity does not decline suddenly; it erodes slowly. People adjust, compensate, and continue working, but at a reduced cognitive and visual efficiency. This silent adaptation is what makes uncorrected vision problems so damaging in the workplace. By the time individuals seek help, the impact on performance has already accumulated.”

In the pursuit of professional success, one of the most overlooked assets for Indian professionals is their eyesight. Even as workplaces now openly discuss physical fitness and mental well-being, eye health often remains on the sidelines, addressed only when discomfort or vision issues become difficult to ignore. This delay is not just a personal health oversight but a broader concern that can quietly affect productivity, career growth, and long-term independence. (Also read: ‘Sleep is king’: Heart surgeon ranks the best daily habits for long-term heart health and wellbeing )

A common misconception is that eye examinations are only required for updating spectacles or contact lenses. In reality, the eyes often act as a window to broader systemic health. Regular ophthalmological check-ups can help detect early signs of conditions such as diabetes and hypertension before they manifest more visibly in the body.

He also notes, “What we are seeing is a normalisation of discomfort, headaches, dry eyes, and blurred focus are being accepted as part of modern work life, when in fact they are early warning signals. When vision problems go unchecked, they quietly impact concentration, accuracy, and overall work endurance, which directly affects professional output over time.”

Dr Borah highlights this growing concern, stating, “Screen-heavy lifestyles are accelerating the onset of digital eye strain , but the real challenge is awareness. Most professionals do not recognise symptoms until they begin to interfere with daily functioning.”

Despite strong evidence linking vision health to productivity, eye care continues to remain underrepresented in workplace wellness programmes. Annual health check-ups often prioritise cardiac and metabolic indicators, while comprehensive eye examinations are frequently overlooked. This gap is particularly concerning for desk-based professionals who spend long hours on digital devices, where eye strain, uncorrected refractive errors, and early retinal changes often develop gradually without obvious symptoms.

Dr Borah explains, “The eye is one of the few places in the body where we can directly observe blood vessels without invasive procedures. That makes it a powerful diagnostic window for overall health.”

He adds, “Conditions like diabetic retinopathy are not just eye diseases; they are systemic warnings. Early detection can prevent irreversible damage not just to vision, but to overall health outcomes. In many cases, vision loss in adults could have been avoided if routine eye screening had been done at the right time.”

Shifting from treatment to prevention Addressing the growing burden of vision problems requires a shift from reactive treatment to proactive prevention. While India has expanded access to eye care through specialised centres and community vision programmes, a gap still exists in integrating routine eye care into adult healthcare systems and workplace policies. For professionals, this means treating eye health as a regular part of preventive care rather than an occasional response to discomfort.

Dr Borah emphasises this shift, saying, “We need to move from a treatment mindset to a prevention mindset. Eye care should not begin when vision fails, it should begin long before that. Integrating eye screenings into workplace wellness programmes can dramatically reduce long-term productivity loss.”

He concludes, “Preserving vision is not only about medical care, but it is about safeguarding independence, dignity, and productivity. In a country with a significant burden of preventable vision loss, early action is the most powerful intervention we have.”

Ultimately, protecting eyesight is not just a health priority, it is an investment in one’s future self, ensuring that professionals continue to see clearly, work effectively, and live independently for years to come.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.