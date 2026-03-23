Doctor warns spending 8–10 hours staring at screens daily can seriously affect your eye health, shares prevention tips

Since the post-COVID work-from-home shift, more and more people are noticing their eyes feeling tired, dry, or strained by the end of the day. Remote workers who spend 8–10 hours staring at screens, whether it’s laptops for meetings, smartphones for messages, tablets for entertainment, or TVs for background noise, are particularly affected. Check out doctor-approved tips to reduce eye strain and maintain vision health.

In today’s digital-first world, spending long hours in front of some screen or another has become the norm for almost everyone, and that constant exposure is taking a real toll on eye health. (Also read: Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares early signs of silent inflammation, from belly fat to sugar cravings )

What causes digital eye strain Dr Aarushi Bhardwaj, ophthalmologist and HOD at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Delhi, shares with HT Lifestyle, “Digital eye strain stems from prolonged screen exposure, where eyes constantly refocus on pixels and combat glare from LEDs. Symptoms strike remote workers frequently, with dry and irritated eyes caused by reduced blinking, from 15–20 times per minute normally, down to just 4–7 during screen use. Headaches, blurred vision, neck pain, and light sensitivity are also common.”

According to Dr Bhardwaj, “Remote work spikes screen time, as it replaces in-person interactions with video calls, emails, and multitasking to keep everything on track, adding hours beyond traditional desks. Poor home lighting can create glare, while slouched postures due to makeshift home setups that lack proper office ergonomics strain eye muscles. Blue light from devices disrupts sleep and fatigues retinas, and fewer natural breaks mean less blinking and tear renewal. If conscious efforts are not made, one risks long-term issues like myopia progression.”