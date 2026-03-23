Doctor warns spending 8–10 hours staring at screens daily can seriously affect your eye health, shares prevention tips
Spending 8–10 hours on laptops, phones, and tablets is triggering digital eye strain, says Dr. Aarushi Bhardwaj, with symptoms like dry eyes and blurred vision.
Since the post-COVID work-from-home shift, more and more people are noticing their eyes feeling tired, dry, or strained by the end of the day. Remote workers who spend 8–10 hours staring at screens, whether it’s laptops for meetings, smartphones for messages, tablets for entertainment, or TVs for background noise, are particularly affected.
In today’s digital-first world, spending long hours in front of some screen or another has become the norm for almost everyone, and that constant exposure is taking a real toll on eye health. (Also read: Cardiologist with 40 years of experience shares early signs of silent inflammation, from belly fat to sugar cravings )
What causes digital eye strain
Dr Aarushi Bhardwaj, ophthalmologist and HOD at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Delhi, shares with HT Lifestyle, “Digital eye strain stems from prolonged screen exposure, where eyes constantly refocus on pixels and combat glare from LEDs. Symptoms strike remote workers frequently, with dry and irritated eyes caused by reduced blinking, from 15–20 times per minute normally, down to just 4–7 during screen use. Headaches, blurred vision, neck pain, and light sensitivity are also common.”
According to Dr Bhardwaj, “Remote work spikes screen time, as it replaces in-person interactions with video calls, emails, and multitasking to keep everything on track, adding hours beyond traditional desks. Poor home lighting can create glare, while slouched postures due to makeshift home setups that lack proper office ergonomics strain eye muscles. Blue light from devices disrupts sleep and fatigues retinas, and fewer natural breaks mean less blinking and tear renewal. If conscious efforts are not made, one risks long-term issues like myopia progression.”
Prevention strategies to adopt
Dr Bhardwaj recommends a few simple but effective habits to protect your eyes:
- Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look away from the screen and focus on an object at least 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This relaxes the eye muscles, reduces fatigue, and prevents strain.
- Blink frequently and use eye drops: Make a conscious effort to blink more frequently to keep your eyes lubricated. If you experience persistent dryness, consider using artificial tears or lubricating eye drops, as advised by an eye care professional.
- Take regular breaks and schedule eye exams: Take longer breaks away from screens every couple of hours to relax your eyes and body. Regular comprehensive eye exams are essential to ensure your vision is up to date and to detect early signs of eye strain or other problems. Most cases resolve with habits, but persistent symptoms need evaluation.
- Optimise screen settings: Match your screen’s brightness to the light in your room to reduce glare. Dial down the colour temperature to cut blue light, especially in the evenings, and consider night mode or blue-light filters. Computer glasses with anti-reflective coatings or blue-light blockers, customised through a quick refraction test, can also help.
- Adopt smart ergonomics: Keep your screen about an arm’s length away, around 20–28 inches, and position it just below eye level so the top sits at or under your natural gaze. Tilt it slightly to encourage a gentle downward look, which keeps strain low during long sessions and feels more comfortable over time.
Dr Bhardwaj emphasises, “To preserve and improve eye health, we need to start prioritising it and give it the same importance as other health conditions. As our engagement with screens is deeply integrated into daily life, we must make conscious efforts to adopt these practices. Regular eye check-ups, limiting screen time to necessary use, and stepping outside for natural light help reduce strain. Awareness is key, simple changes boost productivity and prevent chronic problems.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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