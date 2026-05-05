Using eye mask while sleeping? Doctor reveals 4 major risks: ‘Repeated friction may cause hyperpigmentation…’

Do you also like to slide on a cosy, silky eye mask as yoy sleep? It blocks the light out, and the soft, cushiony feel against your eyelids feels calming, and you think it creates a conducive environment for sleep to lull you in. But are there any lurking health risks that may result in ailments or conditions showing up later on? In fact, putting on sleep masks has become a common practice when it comes to bedtime routine. Let's take a closer look and evaluate if this is a safe habit, and if not, what can you do to rectify it.



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HT Lifestyle reached out to dermatologist, Dr Anindita Sarkar, chief medical officer at Clinikally, who helped break down the implications of wearing a sleep mask to bed.

Aside from blocking light, a sleep mask has another function, which the dermatologist referred to as gentle periocular warming, a mild increase in warmth around the eye area that helps soothe you so you can fall asleep faster. But what does this mean for the skin around your eyes?

The dermatologist believed the impact is obvious because the skin around the eyes is the thinnest and therefore more vulnerable, especially since eye masks sit tightly around the head for a long period, almost six to eight hours, which, according to Dr Sarkar, creates a ‘microenvironment of warmth and occlusion.’

Now, let's see the adverse impacts: