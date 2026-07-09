BSNL launches satellite phone priced at ₹1.34 lakh: Who can buy it and what makes it special?

“When conventional mobile networks can’t reach, the BSNL Satellite Phone keeps you connected. Designed for challenging environments, making it an ideal solution for Defence, Maritime, Disaster Response, Mining, Remote Operations and Adventure Travel,” the government company said in the statement.

Taking to the social media platform X on Thursday, BSNL said the new satellite phone was designed as an “ideal solution” for defence, maritime, disaster response, and other challenging areas.

The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched a new satellite phone for “challenging environments”, adding another segment to the PSU’s portfolio.

The statement added that the phone is priced at ₹1,34,166, inclusive of all relevant taxes.

Features in the new BSNL satellite phone BSNL also gave several reasons why it thinks consumers should choose its satellite phone service.

According to the company, the satellite phone it is offering has several features. Some of them are:

Satellite connectivity

Voice calls anywhere

Emergency Support

Long Battery Life Who exactly can buy it? Defence and security, such as military and border personnel.

People working in specialised sectors such as maritime operations, mining, and disaster response.

Personnel working in deep off-grid locations for authorised field operations, where cellular towers cannot reach.

To legally procure the device or learn about authorisation prerequisites, you must contact your nearest BSNL Office or call the dedicated BSNL representative line.

Rules regarding satellite phones in India Satellite phone use is heavily restricted in India due to national security concerns. According to the Telecommunications Act 2023, a satellite phone cannot be legally operated in the country without a prior license or a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Such devices pose significant challenges for law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they bypass local telecommunications infrastructure. Authorities in sensitive areas like Jammu and Kashmir have a “zero tolerance” policy regarding such devices to prevent insurgents from using unmonitored communication lines.

The security protocols regarding satellite phones were significantly tightened following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. During the horrific siege, terrorists used Thuraya satellite phones to communicate with handlers in Pakistan, making it difficult for Indian authorities to track and intercept their coordination in real time.

For foreign nationals, any satellite phone brought into the country must be declared at the customs department. Failure to do so might result in heavy fines and even arrest. Countries like the United States and the UK have issued advisories to their citizens in this regard.